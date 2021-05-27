US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.050.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 65.59.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 10 ticks and trading at 156.20.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4183.00.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1900.00. Gold is 38 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently, Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax which is Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little to no evidence of Market Correlation yesterday morning. The markets migrated to the Upside although not by much. The Dow gained a paltry 11 points, the S&P gained 8, and the Nasdaq 81. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets had no real economic news to drive it Higher and as such the markets was left to it's own devices in terms of direction. A Neutral bias can also be a Mixed one as well, meaning one index can go in one direction and the others do the exact opposite. In fact most of the day yesterday the indices were exactly that: Mixed. Today we have about 7 economic reports, all of which are major and proven market movers. They can sway the markets in one direction or another, but of course, time will tell how it all works out....