USD: Sep '23 is Up at 104.060.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 80.71.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 120.06.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 5 ticks Lower and trading at 4441.00.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1947.70. Gold is 9 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:25 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:25 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:25 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/28/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/28/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Lower Monday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 213 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday it seemed to us as though the markets didn't have enough of the Upside from Friday's climb and as such, we maintained an Upside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as all indices traded Higher yesterday. Whereas yesterday we had no economic news to drive the markets in one direction or another; today we have far more economic news. Home Pricing Index, Consumer Confidence and Jolts Job Openings aren't minor reports and could turn the markets one way or another. Which way will it turn?? As in all things only time will tell.