USD: Jun '23 is Down at 103.260.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 68.31.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 127.13.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 35 ticks Higher and trading at 4313.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1980.20. Gold is 30 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 6/09/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/09/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence in the way of market correlation. The markets migrated to the Upside with the Dow gaining 43 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets veered to the Upside with all indices trading Higher by Friday close and mind we had absolutely no economic news for the US markets. Will this change today? As in all things, only time will tell.