Absence of any fresh downside catalysts seems to be enough for the market right now. We haven’t exactly seen anything majorly positive and the current downside risks around the war, coronavirus and inflation are still very much alive and well.
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.