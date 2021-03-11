The US core CPI eased concerns, showing there is a strong positive growth backdrop with no need to panic about runaway inflation (not yet anyway).

US core CPI came in just below expectations at 1.3% vs 1.4% exp YoY. CPI including food and energy came in line at 1.7%. These figures will ease concerns around any imminent runaway inflation. The lower US CPI shows that the panic around inflation and a reduction of G10 central bank stimulus came too soon.

US 10-yr auction also passed without any nasty surprises. 30-yr auction to look out for later

ECB today. Given that the yield panic was mostly led from the US and that we have already heard from ECB members pushing back against the move higher in yields today’s ECB meeting will probably not be so significant, especially now US yields have eased off. There is some expectation that they will extend the PEPP program beyond March 2022 but not obvious why they need to do that so soon when they can control yields via the pace of those purchases if they need to.

The US core CPI also supports the risk currencies like EM and the commonwealth. After the wave of selling, positioning will be a lot lighter and expect the market to be chasing rallies in growth currencies. AUDUSD 0.7621 support and NZDUSD 0.7103 support were firmed up when they based there again this week.

Lower US inflation means that the US government and the Fed can continue to stimulate the economy for now without imminent repercussions of overheating. This is good for US real yields and should mean USD is still able to outperform against low yielding currencies EUR, JPY and CHF. This dip is a good buying opportunity in USDJPY, expecting 108.00 support to hold. Japan a long way behind the US in terms of vaccine roll out so expecting this trend to persist.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EUR/USD

The euro bulls broke above 1.19 as expected after US Core CPI printed below expectations, easing concerns about any imminent inflation fears. Today, the ECB is unlikely to make any changes to interest rates or the pandemic purchase program. However, traders expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. If price breaks above 50-SMA, then we could see 1.20 in today’s session.

GBP/USD

The pound bulls tested 1.3950 as expected amid the upbeat market mood, after US policymakers passed the much-awaited $1.9 trillion stimulus. If the US 10-year yields falls below 1.50%, then the Cable will likely appreciate to 1.40 in today’s session.

USD/JPY

The recent USDJPY bullish run seems to be losing steam after the forex pair printed a series of lower highs and lower lows as yields and inflation fears moderate following the recent US CPI data. Technical indicators favour downside price action today, with 108.25 as next support target.

FTSE100

The FTSE100 finished higher yesterday, although unable to reach our 6750-resistance level pressured by the index’s mining companies as copper and iron prices fell. Today, the UK benchmark is set to surge higher today, fuelled by the final approval of President Biden’s USD1.9 trillion relief package. Technically speaking, indicators favour more upside potential with a break above the 6750 resistance to push the Footsie higher to the 6800 level.

DOWJONES

After a successful 10-year auction yesterday, treasury yields backed off highs sliding to 1.52, allowing equities to surge higher with the Dow Jones Industrial hitting record highs at 32400, after US Congress passed Joe Biden's USD1.9 trillion plan. On the economic front, US inflation for February strengthened in line with market expectations, accelerating to 1.7% from 1.4% MoM. Today the latest US Jobless Claims figures at 1330 GMT will be in focus and the bullish move higher shows no signs of fading yet with 32570 as next resistance and target, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is starting to signal overbought conditions.

DAX30

The ECB Governing Council meets in Frankfurt to announce its latest policy decision at 1245 GMT followed by a press conference with President Christine Lagarde at 1330 GMT, with equities expected to react to her comments over rising sovereign yields and inflation expectations. From a technical perspective, the German DAX looks poised to surge to fresh record highs again today, adding to the gains seen yesterday in European markets, with a breach of the 14600-resistance level to extend the bullish momentum to 14700.

Gold hit our long resistance target in yesterday’s session at $1730 despite broader inflation readings coming in muted, while President Biden’s $1.9T covid-19 relief bill cleared Congress and heads to the White House for the final signature. All eyes on Initial Jobless Claims today, as a better-than-expected reading to strengthen economic recovery theme, while short term technical indicators favour higher prints on the yellow metal with a breach of $1740 resistance level needed to open the door to further upside.

USOIL

EIA Crude Oil inventory data registered a surprise build-up of 13.8Mb, with Texas production virtually fully restored, pushing prices nearly a dollar lower, only to recover and print higher on optimism surrounding an economic recovery. Yesterday’s daily candle favours further upside with short term technical indicators signal a retracement lower towards $64.40 support level. A breach of $65 resistance is needed to push crude oil prices higher.