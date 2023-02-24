Share:

Outlook: Today’s calendar includes new home sales and the U Michigan revised confidence report. Neither is really important except maybe new home sales as a proxy for consumer spending and sentiment.

We get the personal income and spending numbers today, complete with the PCE inflation numbers, likely a dip to 4.9% y/y from 5.0% in Dec and 4.3% in the core from 4.4%.

PCE inflation might be a letdown after all the other inflation data we have swirling around lately—mean-trimmed, sticky, sectoral. Two things: if the actuals are the same as the expected, no surprise and the dollar gets a mild and likely short-lived sell-off.

If the actuals are much lower, the dollar gets a sell-off despite all the talk of higher for longer. That leaves if the actuals are higher than forecast, whereupon the dollar might get a mild and likely short-lived boost—simply because it’s Friday and we might choose to assume speculators are flush with dollars already and willing to take a small gain to get square for the weekend. After the boost, the dollar goes down anyway.

So, almost no matter what the data says, the dollar is due for a retreat. We can guess at any number of retracement levels, including the 20-day moving average (the center of the B band), the linear regression, a Fibonacci number, or some nifty-looking previous bar, etc. Each depends on what timeframe you use. If you like the 240-day, the linreg lies around 1.0630, although that’s higher than the parabolic reversal dot. The bottom of the cloud lies at about 1.0669. The B band top lies around 1.0695. The nifty-looking bar is the spike high at 1.0698 from Feb 21.

But 240-minutes is four whole hours and we will get the entire move (and the move back) well within that timeframe. And yet checking similar key numbers on the hourly chart delivers pretty small potatoes. The parabolic is 1.0615, for example. Take your pick.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

