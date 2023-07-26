We didn’t get much in the way of a surprise from the Fed on Wednesday. The central bank went ahead and raised rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, while at the same time, still not giving up on the possibility for additional rate hikes in 2023.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.