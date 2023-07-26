We didn’t get much in the way of a surprise from the Fed on Wednesday. The central bank went ahead and raised rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, while at the same time, still not giving up on the possibility for additional rate hikes in 2023.
AUD/USD fades post-Fed recovery after snapping two-day winning streak. Disappointment from Australia inflation, China woes supersedes unimpressive FOMC, Powell’s speech to keep Aussie bears hopeful. More clues of Aussie inflation eyed for immediate directions, highlighting Q2 Export-Import Price Index.
EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel. Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices. Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
Gold price retreats from the weekly top, probing a two-day uptrend around $1,972 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as markets await more clues to defend the post-Federal Reserve (Fed) gains of the yellow metal.
The FTX saga continues to make headlines as the founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has been warned by the Judge presiding over the criminal case against him. In the most recent development, the ex-CEO has placed himself in the position of potentially going back to jail.
The Fed delivered the widely anticipated 25bp hike in the July meeting while keeping the door open for further hikes. That said, Powell carefully refrained from pre-committing to any future policy actions. The focus remains on incoming data, with two more CPI prints and Jobs Reports still to go before the September meeting.