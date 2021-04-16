Asia Market Update: Asian equities are mostly higher, modest moves have been seen thus far; No major reaction initially seen following mixed China data.
General Trend
- Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng saw cautious gains in early trading amid economic data [Shanghai Consumer Discretionary index outperforms amid better retail sales; Quiet session thus far for HK TECH index].
- Nikkei has pared the opening gain, currently trades near flat.
- ASX 200 has moved modestly lower after the higher open [Financial and Energy indices are among the decliners (Australia 10-yr yield tracks decline in UST yield; Origin Energy cut guidance); Resources and Consumer Discretionary indices rise modestly].
- Taiwan Semi declines ~2% following earnings/guidance.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Ally Financial, Bank of New York Mellon, Citizens Financial, Kansas City Southern, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, State Street.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Manufacturing PMI: 63.6 v 54.2 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.1%, Shanghai Composite +0.2%.
- (CN) CHINA Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.6% V 1.4%E; Y/Y: 18.3% V 18.5%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 14.1% V 18.0%E; YTD Y/Y: 24.5% V 26.5%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 34.2% V 28.0%E; YTD Y/Y: 33.9% V 31.7%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR YTD FIXED URBAN ASSETS Y/Y: 25.6% V 26.0%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR PROPERTY INVESTMENT YTD Y/Y: 25.6% V 30.0%E.
- (CN) CHINA MAR NEW HOMES PRICES M/M: 0.4% V 0.4% PRIOR; Y/Y: 4.6% V 4.3% PRIOR.
- (CN) China Mar Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3% v 5.4%e.
- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS): Foundation for economic recovery yet to be consolidated; 2021 CPI likely kept in moderate range.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry auctions 1-month deposits at 3.0%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5288 v 6.5297 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (US) Said that President Biden is close to choosing Nick Burns as the China ambassador – Axios.
- China Huarong [2799.HK]: Said to plan full repayment of Apr 2027 bonds - financial press.
- Huarong International [993.HK]: Huarong Securities (unit) said to have wired funds for local [CNY] bond due Sunday (Apr 18th) - Press.
- Geely [175.HK]: Launches first model from EV brand Zeekr - press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.
- Toshiba [6502.JP]: No Decision has been made to reject CVC proposal; Proposal is preliminary and not binding [comments on press speculation].
- Toshiba [6502.JP]: Reportedly considering rejecting CVC's ¥5,000 offer – press.
- Toshiba [6502.JP]: Said to have told banks to not provide loans to CVC - Press.
- Nissan Motor [7201.JP]: Said to plan to cut production during May at several Japan assembly plants amid semiconductor shortage – press.
- Renesas [6723.jp]: Taiwan Semi reportedly to boost semiconductor production for Renesas - Japan press.
- (JP) US President Biden and Japan PM Suga to meet at the White House on Friday (April 16th) at 1:30 PM EST, the leaders will also hold a press conference at 4:15 PM EST; Confirms US and Japan to issue statement on Taiwan Strait; US and Japan to announce $2.0B initiative related to 5G technology.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BoJ) reportedly considers raising economic outlook – press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ clarified Yield Target range for market function.
- (JP) Japan govt said to expand virus measures to 4 additional prefectures - financial press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Govt has decided on spending for shorter business hours support, Will provide additional support if needed.
Korea
- Kospi opened flat.
- (KR) South Korea Sells KRW715B in 50-year bonds: Avg yield 2.100% v 1.970% prior.
- Hyundai Motor [005380.KR]: Said to again halt Asan Plant from Apr 19-20th due to chip shortages - Yonhap.
Other Asia
- (SG) SINGAPORE MAR NON-OIL DOMESTIC EXPORTS M/M: +1.2% V -4.0%E; Y/Y: 12.1% V +2.6%E.
North America
- (US) MAR ADVANCE RETAIL SALES M/M: 9.8% V 5.8%E; RETAIL SALES (EX-AUTO) M/M: 8.4% V 5.0%E.
- (CN) US Senate Finance Panel to hold hearing on trade with China on Apr 22nd (Thursday).
Europe
- Daimler [DAI.DE]: Reports Q1 Prelim Adj EBIT €4.97B v €3.99Be (vs €719M y/y); Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter 2021.
- (RU) JPMorgan: There is no immediate impact on EMBI and GBI Emerging market indices from US Sanctions on Russia.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 -0.1% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.5% ; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.1974-1.1950 ; JPY 108.94-108.61 ; AUD 0.7758-0.7723 ;NZD 0.7179-0.7151.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,764/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $63.56/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.2085/lb.
