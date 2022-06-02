In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Darius Dale, CEO & Founder of #42Macro and leading Macro risk management advisor.
Darius favors Bonds over equities symbol #EDV. He sees the interest rate edge the dollar had giving way to the Euro. Darius also said he doesn't expect a Fed Pivot until November.
