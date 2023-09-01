Core PCE left stocks very complacent, and the breakout above 4,529 – 4,535 zone was rejected. That was the task for yesterday, Sellers though need to decisively break 4,515. Non-farm payrolls in line or slightly below expectations would do the trick as dialing back Fed easing is all what‘s required for stocks led by tech to decline as 10y yield attempts to move back above 4.20% perhaps to 4.25%. Precious and base metals are already sniffing out a not too strong NFPs figure ahead.
I‘ll give you now the usual set of individual markets commentary, and move to Twitter for much live coverage and market moves ahead.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
Gold, Silver and Miners
Precious metals are still in the upswing mode, and not only didn‘t have smooth sailing yesterday indeed, but may very well wobble today for a while as well. The upleg isn‘t though in a jeopardy, and not even more miners‘ weakness indicates that it‘s time to jump ship. It isn‘t, and $1,980 awaits maybe not only in Dec contract, but can be approached in XAUUSD too.
Crude Oil
Crude oil is well supported on the supply side as well, and it‘s very enouraging that together wit copper both are ignoring the necessity of China‘s moves to support its economic growth.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day below 1.0850 after rising toward 1.0900 earlier in the day. Following a negative reaction to the uninspiring August jobs report, the US Dollar started to gather strength towards the end of the European session and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2650 following NFP-inspired spike
GBP/USD turned south and fell below 1.2650 after jumping above 1.2700 with the immediate reaction to the US labor market data. End-of-the-week flows seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar as American investors get ready for a long weekend.
Gold pulls away from monthly highs, trades below $1,940
Gold price turned north and rose to its strongest level in a month above $1,950 after US jobs report but retreated below $1,940 later in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, weighing on XAU/USD heading into the weekend.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
NVDA stock price gains following August Nonfarm Payrolls
Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock price edged up 0.7% in Friday's premarket after US Nonfarm Payrolls for August arrived at 187K. That figure was higher than the 170K expected but lower than the 200K that the market did not want.