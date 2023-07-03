Share:

Outlook: Canada is closed today and the US will be closed tomorrow, but it’s still a big data week. In the US, we get the ISM manufacturing PMI today, expected a tad higher at 47.0 from 46.9 the month before, although Trading Economics forecasts 48.0. As noted before, PMI’s are the key factor these days second only to inflation, and a favorable reading in the US could remind everyone that the Fed is serious about slowing the economy.

On Wednesday we get the Fed minutes and the usual word-by-word parsing, with nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Germany reports trade, manufacturing orders and industrial production.

The dollar took a bath on Friday because inflation came in lower than forecast, especially the core. This is silly and reminds us of one of our aphorisms—"If people were logical, men would ride side-saddle.” This is from a top guy at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, who ought to know.

That’s because Fed chief Powell has said, consistently and repeatedly, that getting to 2% will take “higher for longer,” maybe even years. And we have no reason to expect he will change his mind, even if the US does go into recession, or that he will support a change in the target from 2% to even a tiny increase, like 2.5%. Former Fed Gov Clarida forecasts a target far down the road raised to, say, 2.9%--but far down the road.

So the bond market responded as though it thought the Fed would be impressed by the drop in inflation and loosen the reins. The 2-year had a high of 4.933% on Friday but closed down at 4.895%. The 10-year had a high of 3.873% but closed down at 3.873%. These are not big changes but suggest a lack of confidence in the Fed’s resoluteness.

Similarly, the dollar index fell from 103.53 to 102.92 at the close. Granted, the dollar index is a lousy metric that consists chiefly of the euro, but it’s the metric we have to live with. Nobody seems to notice that the Bund yield fell, too. But that’s on the day. On the week and month, the US 10-year gained more than the Bund. See the table from Trading Economics from Sunday afternoon. If we expect the dollar to track relative yields, it should be a winner. And if we expect the dollar to track the expected rise in interest rates to be reflected proportionately in the bond differential, the dollar still wins. In other words, the probability is very high that he Fed will have hiked more to its terminal rate than the ECB.

We wrote Friday that the inflation data would not shove the dollar off the track. We were wrong in the short run but probably right in the longer run if and when the market gets the message that the Fed is in hiking mode for the foreseeable future, likely all of next year—something it doesn’t believe now. Well, 77% of Americans believe in angels, too. Beliefs are not facts. This is a case of wishful thinking.

And yet the CME FedWatch tool shows that for the Dec 18, 2024 FOMC, a mere 0.1% expect the Fed funds rate to be at 5.25-5.50%, the level we expect for the coming July 26 meeting. In other words, the betting is against any further hikes after July. Evidently these bettors failed to hear Powell say is he not against consecutive rate hikes, meaning September as well as July.

There are two issues here: the first is the stubborn refusal to believe the Fed, presumably on the grounds that the forecasters know better than the Fed, either because the Fed will cave when recession hits or inflation is well and truly gong to meet 2% long before 2025. This is a test of rational expectations, the weediest of the weed patch. One problem this gang may not be giving enough weight—that for demographic and other reasons, we really do have a labor shortage in the US, and all that implies.

That leads to the second issue—core may not have been sticky this time, but it’s still sticky at 4.62%. It was 4.88% the year before. The FOMC expects 2.6% by end-2024 and 2.2% by end-2025. See the chart from the St. Louis Fed. And for perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year on the last page.

So, the market disagrees with the Fed, and perhaps it’s unfair to say it’s not rational to do so, but this divergence of views is a Real Problem. How can the nay-sayers expect core PCE inflation to go from 4.62% to 2% in 6-9 months? It has never done that. It’s literally not realistic.

But here comes the third issue—we are not seeking to be right about the data, but rather to be right about how the FX market will behave. And we are flummoxed, along with the rest of the commentators.

Random Thought: Talk is still ongoing about a soft landing. Stop and consider whether the US economy ever does anything softly. Case in point: AAA expects 43.2 million Americans will travel by car on July 4, helped along by cheap gasoline. The population is about 334.2 million, so that’s only about 13%, but it’s as much or more than the population of some countries and more than half the population of the UK, France and others.

Remember that tomorrow is a holiday and US markets will be closed. We will not publish any reports.

Forecast: The market may not believe the Fed but we do, and the time is probably coming when the pivot crowd will have to recognize and acknowledge that we are not getting any cuts this year and instead more hikes, plus a full year in 2024 without that wished-for rate cut. That means the dollar “should” recover its poise today and after the holiday, if amid much gnashing of teeth. We expect to see the euro head in the direction of the support line at 1.0693.

