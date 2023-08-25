No coincidence – Indonesian VP Endorses Sharia Gold launch during BRICS summit [Video]

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire covers the latest developments on the intensifying paper versus physical gold battle and the ongoing central bank gold-buying sprees as Kinesis powers gold adoption in Indonesia.
The precious metals expert and whistleblower provides an update for silver stackers before revealing the global ramifications of the BRICS summit, their upcoming commodity-backed currency poised to compete with the US dollar.
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
01:30 Update on Paper Vs Physical.
04:20 Jackson Hole 2023 and FOMC.
09:38 What’s really going on outside the casino.
15:30 The largest central bank gold demand of 2023.
20:15 Is gold competing with treasuries?
27:15 Promising updates for silver stackers.
30:00 Kinesis-powered gold adoption in Indonesia.
32:00 The potential global impact of BRICS.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
