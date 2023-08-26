Share:

The S&P 500 concludes its most promising week since July with a small gain. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries demonstrated a degree of stability, hovering close to the 4.2% mark. At the same time, the dollar exhibited minimal fluctuations.

Addressing concerns about inflation, the Federal Reserve's chief expressed caution, underscoring that the endeavour to realign inflation with its designated target "still has a considerable distance to traverse." Simultaneously, Powell emphasized a cautious approach by the FOMC regarding future decisions on adjusting the policy rate – a stance that implies a likelihood of maintaining the rate during upcoming meetings. This perspective leads us to interpret that a rate hike is not on the agenda for the September session.So, with few alarm bells or policy storm clouds billowing over Jackson Hole, the market bounced a touch as investors have been digesting a relatively benign set of macro data, signs of consumer cracks from select retailers, and all amidst a refreshingly benign (albeit still elevated) rates environment.

During the penultimate week of summer, extracting substantial insights from the markets can prove challenging. Typically, macroeconomic data takes a significant back seat, shifting the focus toward Retailers' earnings, which tend to dominate the news landscape. While some years witness market movements driven by news emerging from the Fed's annual assembly in Jackson Hole, this year's event arrives when we believe the US economy is at the tail end of a successful hiking phase. Notably, this cycle of rate hikes has effectively averted a recession and seems to have adequately mitigated the inflation surge triggered by the post-pandemic period.

Our outlook maintains that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is poised to conclude that additional policy tightening is unwarranted. This view aligns with our anticipation that the rate hike during the July FOMC meeting marked the culmination of the present cycle.

In the realm of data dependence, the spotlight last week fell on the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey released on Friday. The survey's reading witnessed a decline to 69.5 from the previous month's 71.6. Although the index maintains a substantial margin above its low point of 50 in June 2022, it remains noticeably distant from the pre-pandemic range of 90-100. This serves as a stark reminder that the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to influence consumer sentiment.

The distinct behaviours of post-pandemic consumers also took center stage last week, particularly evident in the outcomes of retailer performances. Shares of DKS experienced a 22% decline over the course of the week, driven by a disappointing 2Q23 report. This report unveiled, for the first time, concerns related to "shrink," the retail term for shoplifting.

Additionally, the retailer faced the need to offer discounts on outdoor products due to waning demand in that sector. Similarly, Macy's shares recorded a 21% decrease last week following their 2Q results. The company indicated that increasing delinquencies tied to their store-issued credit cards exert downward pressure on profits. With the impending start of student loan repayments for many individuals this fall, the likelihood of consumer cash flow being redirected toward credit payments looms.

While many economists believe that the broader impact of the student loan situation on the economy might be limited, this potential shift is worth noting.

Lastly, the week also brought forth the 2Q earnings results from the final mega-cap Tech company – NVDA – and the outcomes were impressive. Over the past year, NVDA shares have surged significantly, marking a notable 152% increase. While raising concerns among skeptics, this surge is likely unjustified and simply under the scrutiny of the usual "boom to bust" crowd. However, the post-earnings enthusiasm might have given way to apprehension regarding forthcoming competition, particularly from major cloud service providers and other players in the semiconductor sector. The path ahead for NVDA could involve navigating these competitive challenges.

Concentration risk

Market concentration has emerged as a prominent concern among investors, intensifying over the course of several years. This issue was further amplified during the pandemic period, as investors flocked towards what is referred to as the 'New Tech Defensives.' These are companies whose operations are relatively shielded from the fluctuations of the cyclical economy.