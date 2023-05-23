Share:

Asia market update: 9 session Nikkei 225 winning streak at risk; Eyes on US debt-ceiling talks; RBNZ decision tomorrow; FOMC Minutes Wed.

General trend

- Asian markets generally started on a firm tone, continuing on from yesterday (with the exception of the lagging Shanghai), led at the start by Japan’s Nikkei, +0.7%, higher for a 9th straight session and further notching up to levels not seen since 1990.

- However, post-lunch the markets pared gains, perhaps in connection to the US debt-ceiling negotiations concluding for today’s session without an agreement (see next point). The Nikkei lost its gains and more to be down -0.5% up to time of writing.

- The debt ceiling debate continues to be front of mind. Pres Biden and Speaker McCarthy met today and both expressed they believe a deal can be done and that a default will not happen. However, an agreement has not been announced, and White House negotiators decline comment [follows conclusion of the debt negotiation talks on Mon US time].

- Currencies are generally quiet, including NZD ahead of the RBNZ rate decision tomorrow.

- Yields are generally higher, following the global trend overnight, with Australia 10-Year Real Yields at 3.64, close to their 10-week high on March 9 (Australian time) - just before the US banking crisis hit starting with Silicon Valley Bank.

- US equity FUTs started higher, but fell alongside Asia fell post-lunch, with Nasdaq FUTs +0.2% and S&P500 FUTs +0.2%

Looking forward this week:

- Ongoing US debt-ceiling talks.

- New Zealand RBNZ rate decision tomorrow, with analysts split between a 25bps and 50bps hike, citing last week's budget and data showing a surge in migration has meant the risk of a higher OCR peak of possibly 5.75% by July. However, the NZIER Shadow Board is split on whether RBNZ should hike by 25bps or not at all.

- Xiaomi expected to report Q1 results on Thursday.

- More US Fed speakers this week, plus a lot of global PMI data.

- Wed UK inflation and retail price index.

- Wed night FOMC Minutes.

- Thu night US initial jobless claims.

- Thu Korea BoK and CBRT of Turkey rate decisions, with Turkey’s coming ahead of the country's General Election runoff on Saturday.

- Fri night US Core PCE and Personal Spending, followed by Consumer Sentiment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,271.

- (AU) Australia may preliminary pmi manufacturing: 48.0 V 48.0 PRIOR (3rd straight contraction).

- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 1.25% Aug 2040 indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 1.5369%; bid-to-cover: 2.27x.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +1.4% v -1.8% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury Economic Update: Strong immigration is upside risk to economy.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: -2.2% v +2.7% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.2% at 19,713.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,294.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr CPI Composite Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.0%e.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0326 v 7.0157 prior.

- (CN) US House of Representative passes a bill to combat economic risk from China - financial press.

- (CN) China Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) are expected to remain unchanged for 'some time'; notes the economic recovery in China, banks' 'tight' net interest margins - Chinese press.

- (CN) China Commerce Minister: Told US firms their interests will be protected; China insists in high-level opening up - Shanghai forum.

- (US) Florida sued in relation to law blocking foreigners (including China citizens) from purchasing property – US press.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 31,245.

- USD/JPY Trades at 6-month high, touching 138.80.

- (JP) Japan may preliminary PMI manufacturing: 50.8 V 49.5 PRIOR (first expansion in 7 months).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan sells ¥250B v ¥250B indicated in 0.005% 10-Year inflation-linked JGB Bonds; bid-to-cover: 3.50x v 3.1x prior.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Reiterates not planning new tax measures, including sales tax, to fund childcare policy.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,565.

- (KR) Financial Press Poll: Bank of Korea (BoK) to keep base rate unchanged at 3.50% on Thursday, said all 40 economists in poll May 16-22.

- (KR) South Korea May Consumer Confidence: 98 v 95.1 prior.

- (EU) EU/South Korea Joint Statement: Call for peace and stability across Taiwan Strait; Oppose unilateral attempts to change status quo in Indo-Pacific.

- (KR) South Korea Q1 Household Credit (KRW): 1,853.9T v 1,867T prior.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Export Orders Y/Y: -18.1% v -13.8%e (8th straight month of contraction); Sees May export orders -26.9% to -23.3% y/y; Orders will keep contracting in H1 with downward trend expected to continue until Q4.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6% prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-May Foreign Reserves: $114.7B v $114.4B prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Q1 Current Account: $3.0B v $2.5Be.

- (SG) Singapore Apr CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.5%e.

North America

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: Don't have an agreement yet, had productive talk with President Biden; will have staff continue discussions, negotiating teams will work tonight.

- (US) US Pres Biden: Speaker McCarthy and I agree default is off the table, the only way forward is in good faith towards a bipartisan deal.

- (US) US House Democrat Minority Leader Jeffries (D-NY): Willing to discuss spending freeze at current levels - financial press.

- (US) Debt limit talks conclude for the night, White House negotiators decline comment.

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates that debt limit measures could run out as soon as June 1st, now highly likely cash will run out by early June.

- (US) US Fed's Kashkari (voter): No way Fed can insulate economy from default downside.

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter): Base case remains relatively slow growth for the rest of this year and into 2024, recession probability over stated.

- MU (US) US Official on China's actions against Micron Chips: US is engaging directly with China on the issue - financial press.

Europe

- (US) US and allies considering to provide Ukraine with Israeli-style security agreement - US financial press.

- (EU) Eurozone may advance consumer confidence: -17.4 V -16.8E.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 flat; Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%; Nikkei 225 -0.5%; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, DAX flat; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0802 – 1.0821 ; JPY 138.35 – 138.88 ; AUD 0.6641 – 0.6663 ; NZD 0.6276 – 0.6303.

- Gold -0.7% at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $72.22/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.6683/lb.