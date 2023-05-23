Asia market update: 9 session Nikkei 225 winning streak at risk; Eyes on US debt-ceiling talks; RBNZ decision tomorrow; FOMC Minutes Wed.
General trend
- Asian markets generally started on a firm tone, continuing on from yesterday (with the exception of the lagging Shanghai), led at the start by Japan’s Nikkei, +0.7%, higher for a 9th straight session and further notching up to levels not seen since 1990.
- However, post-lunch the markets pared gains, perhaps in connection to the US debt-ceiling negotiations concluding for today’s session without an agreement (see next point). The Nikkei lost its gains and more to be down -0.5% up to time of writing.
- The debt ceiling debate continues to be front of mind. Pres Biden and Speaker McCarthy met today and both expressed they believe a deal can be done and that a default will not happen. However, an agreement has not been announced, and White House negotiators decline comment [follows conclusion of the debt negotiation talks on Mon US time].
- Currencies are generally quiet, including NZD ahead of the RBNZ rate decision tomorrow.
- Yields are generally higher, following the global trend overnight, with Australia 10-Year Real Yields at 3.64, close to their 10-week high on March 9 (Australian time) - just before the US banking crisis hit starting with Silicon Valley Bank.
- US equity FUTs started higher, but fell alongside Asia fell post-lunch, with Nasdaq FUTs +0.2% and S&P500 FUTs +0.2%
Looking forward this week:
- Ongoing US debt-ceiling talks.
- New Zealand RBNZ rate decision tomorrow, with analysts split between a 25bps and 50bps hike, citing last week's budget and data showing a surge in migration has meant the risk of a higher OCR peak of possibly 5.75% by July. However, the NZIER Shadow Board is split on whether RBNZ should hike by 25bps or not at all.
- Xiaomi expected to report Q1 results on Thursday.
- More US Fed speakers this week, plus a lot of global PMI data.
- Wed UK inflation and retail price index.
- Wed night FOMC Minutes.
- Thu night US initial jobless claims.
- Thu Korea BoK and CBRT of Turkey rate decisions, with Turkey’s coming ahead of the country's General Election runoff on Saturday.
- Fri night US Core PCE and Personal Spending, followed by Consumer Sentiment.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,271.
- (AU) Australia may preliminary pmi manufacturing: 48.0 V 48.0 PRIOR (3rd straight contraction).
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 1.25% Aug 2040 indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 1.5369%; bid-to-cover: 2.27x.
- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +1.4% v -1.8% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury Economic Update: Strong immigration is upside risk to economy.
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: -2.2% v +2.7% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.2% at 19,713.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,294.
- (HK) Hong Kong Apr CPI Composite Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.0%e.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0326 v 7.0157 prior.
- (CN) US House of Representative passes a bill to combat economic risk from China - financial press.
- (CN) China Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) are expected to remain unchanged for 'some time'; notes the economic recovery in China, banks' 'tight' net interest margins - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Commerce Minister: Told US firms their interests will be protected; China insists in high-level opening up - Shanghai forum.
- (US) Florida sued in relation to law blocking foreigners (including China citizens) from purchasing property – US press.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 31,245.
- USD/JPY Trades at 6-month high, touching 138.80.
- (JP) Japan may preliminary PMI manufacturing: 50.8 V 49.5 PRIOR (first expansion in 7 months).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan sells ¥250B v ¥250B indicated in 0.005% 10-Year inflation-linked JGB Bonds; bid-to-cover: 3.50x v 3.1x prior.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Reiterates not planning new tax measures, including sales tax, to fund childcare policy.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,565.
- (KR) Financial Press Poll: Bank of Korea (BoK) to keep base rate unchanged at 3.50% on Thursday, said all 40 economists in poll May 16-22.
- (KR) South Korea May Consumer Confidence: 98 v 95.1 prior.
- (EU) EU/South Korea Joint Statement: Call for peace and stability across Taiwan Strait; Oppose unilateral attempts to change status quo in Indo-Pacific.
- (KR) South Korea Q1 Household Credit (KRW): 1,853.9T v 1,867T prior.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Apr Export Orders Y/Y: -18.1% v -13.8%e (8th straight month of contraction); Sees May export orders -26.9% to -23.3% y/y; Orders will keep contracting in H1 with downward trend expected to continue until Q4.
- (TW) Taiwan Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6% prior.
- (MY) Malaysia mid-May Foreign Reserves: $114.7B v $114.4B prior.
- (ID) Indonesia Q1 Current Account: $3.0B v $2.5Be.
- (SG) Singapore Apr CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.5%e.
North America
- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: Don't have an agreement yet, had productive talk with President Biden; will have staff continue discussions, negotiating teams will work tonight.
- (US) US Pres Biden: Speaker McCarthy and I agree default is off the table, the only way forward is in good faith towards a bipartisan deal.
- (US) US House Democrat Minority Leader Jeffries (D-NY): Willing to discuss spending freeze at current levels - financial press.
- (US) Debt limit talks conclude for the night, White House negotiators decline comment.
- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates that debt limit measures could run out as soon as June 1st, now highly likely cash will run out by early June.
- (US) US Fed's Kashkari (voter): No way Fed can insulate economy from default downside.
- (US) Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter): Base case remains relatively slow growth for the rest of this year and into 2024, recession probability over stated.
- MU (US) US Official on China's actions against Micron Chips: US is engaging directly with China on the issue - financial press.
Europe
- (US) US and allies considering to provide Ukraine with Israeli-style security agreement - US financial press.
- (EU) Eurozone may advance consumer confidence: -17.4 V -16.8E.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 flat; Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%; Nikkei 225 -0.5%; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, DAX flat; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0802 – 1.0821 ; JPY 138.35 – 138.88 ; AUD 0.6641 – 0.6663 ; NZD 0.6276 – 0.6303.
- Gold -0.7% at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $72.22/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.6683/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 ahead of EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The pair is struggling for a clear direction amid a broadly firmer US Dollar while awaiting the Euro area and the US business PMIs. Monday’s US debt-ceiling meeting ended without a deal.
GBP/USD: On the defensive below 1.2450, eyes on UK PMIs, Bailey
GBP/USD is under mild bearish pressure while below 1.2450 ahead of the flash UK and US business PMI reports. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony awaited as well.
Gold bears dominate below $2,000 on firmer US Dollar despite no debt ceiling deal
Gold price remains on the back foot around the intraday low of near $1,961 as it drops for the second consecutive day while reversing Friday’s corrective bounce amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the precious metal bears the burden of the firmer US Dollar.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.