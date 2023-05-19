Share:

General trend

- The Nikkei’s week-long tear continues - gapping up at the open to 30,847 (highest since Aug 1990).

- Meanwhile the Hang Seng Tech Index was down over 1%, following Alibaba after the stock slipped 5% overnight post 4Q earnings.

- USD/CNH continued its rise beyond the key 7.0 level today, up to 7.0750. Traders then reported China State Owned Banks started to intervene in the markets during the afternoon, likely at the request of the PBOC to avoid excessive volatility. [**Reminder: Oct 17 2022 (CN) Major China state-owned banks seen swapping CNY (Yuan) for USD in the forwards market; Move aimed at stabilizing the CNY (Yuan); China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend a weakening Chinese yuan (CNY) on Oct 17th; China banks are also selling USD in the spot market - financial press].

- It is worth noting that USD/CNH has not risen above 7.400 since 2007, so traders may be cautiously targeting that figure – although the PBOC has a lot of tools in hand to deal with yuan volatility.

- China also reported weaker economic data this week [including Apr Industrial Production and Retail Sales].

- Japan 10-year JGB FUTs open down by >30bps following UST yields rising overnight.

- Post New Zealand’s budget, some analysts are expecting a more hawkish RBNZ, based on rebuilding post-weather events and more Govt borrowing to pay for it. NZ 2-year bond yields +15bps.

- US equity FUTs are slightly up.

- Looking ahead, Fed Chair Powell will assess the current outlook on a policy summit panel with former Chair Bernanke at 11am EDT.

- Next week on 24 May 2023 Wed 2:00pm: RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,253.

- (AU) India PM Modi says he will visit Australia to hold talks with Australia PM Albanese - financial press.

- (NZ) New Zealand two-year interest rate swaps now up 25bps for week high of 5.485%.

- (US) US-led Pacific Trade talks said to be close to reaching agreement related to supply chain - US financial press.

- (NZ) ASB expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise rates by 50bps next week to 5.75% [follows budget statement].

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Trade Balance (NZD): +427M v -1.3B prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Govt spending does not mean that rates need to rise - media interview post-Budget.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.0% at 19,535.

- Alibaba (BABA) Reports Q1 (CNY) 10.71 v 9.45e, Rev 208.2B v 209.2Be; Confirms to approve spin-off Cloud Intelligence Group; Expects Freshippo retail unit IPO in next 6-12 months.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.0% v 3.0%e.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% 3,288.

- (CN) China mulls moving stakes in bad banks to China Sovereign Wealth Fund (CIC) from the Ministry of Finance (MOF); includes Cinda Asset Mgmt, Great Wall Asset Mgmt and China Orient Asset Mgmt - financial press.

- (CN) China Pres XI: The relations between China and Central Asian countries have great vigor and vitality in the new era - state media.

- (CN) Firms in China [including Inspur] said to raise prices for AI servers, cites tight GPU supply – Digitimes.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) Chinese embassy says China and US Ministers of Commerce and Trade Reps will meet in Washington next week.

- (CN) China Premier Li Qiang: Reiterates pledge of more targeted measures to boost the economy.

- (CN) CHINA PBOC SETS YUAN REFERENCE RATE: 7.0356 V 6.9967 PRIOR [weakest CNY fix since Dec 5th, 2022].

- (CN) Analysts say yuan (CNY) depreciation is 'controllable' as economy recovers - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China's major state-owned banks in China seen swapping Yuan for dollars in onshore FX forwards market - financial press.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 30,847 (highest since Aug 1990).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB FUTs open down by >30bps; UST yields rose on Thurs.

- (JP) Japan sells ¥6.3T in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1631% v -0.1756% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.02x v 3.02x prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Hopes that agreement on US debt-ceiling will come soon.

- (G7) Ukraine Pres Zelensky reported to attend G7 Hiroshima Summit in person - financial press.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,530.

- (KR) South Korea Finance Min: To hold meeting with China Ambassador on Fri to discuss economic cooperatio.

Other Asia

- (TW) China to resume agencies to run business for Taiwan tourists, to allow travel agencies to resume group tours for Taiwan residents to Mainland from May 19th- US financial press.

- (PH) PHILIPPINES CENTRAL BANK (BSP) LEAVES OVERNIGHT BORROWING RATE UNCHANGED AT 6.25%; AS EXPECTED.

- (PH) Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Chief Medalla: May cut key rate if US Fed cuts [follows rate pause on Thurs].

- (MY) Malaysia Apr Trade Balance (MYR): 12.9B v 21.2Be.

- (SG) New York Fed and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Publish Results of Joint Wholesale Cross-Border Payments Research Study.

- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min comments on assumptions for 2024 budget: USD/IDR assumption is 14,700-15,300.

North America

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 242K V 252KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.799M V 1.82ME.

- (US) MAY PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: -10.4 V -20.0E; Prices Paid: 10.9 v 8.2 prior; New Orders: -8.9 v -22.7 prior.

- (US) Dallas Fed president Logan (voter): Current data doesn’t justify pausing rate hikes yet.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Sees debt limit deal on house floor by next week; I can see now where a deal can come together.

Europe

- (EU) EU European Council Pres Michel: We will restrict sales of Russian diamonds; Need to engage with China on global challenges.

- (UK) May GfK Consumer Confidence: -27 v -27e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.6%; Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Nikkei 225 +0.8%; Kospi +1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, DAX +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0760 – 1.0780 ; JPY 138.28 – 138.73 ; AUD 0.6617 – 0.6642 ; NZD 0.6223 – 0.6347.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,964/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $72.42/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.7080/lb.