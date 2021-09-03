Nikkei rallies after PM Suga steps down and US Nonfarm Payrolls preview [Video]

- Headlines in play (00:00).
- Market sentiment at the EU open across the charts (00:59).
- USD weakness persists (2:09).
- Japanese PM Suga steps down and Nikkei rallies (4:20).
- China Caixin Services PMI sees first contraction since April 2020 (10:20).
- ECB seen slowing pandemic stimulus as recovery advances (12:39).
- Senator Machina causes President Biden a big headache (13:44).
- What to expect from US Non-Farm Payrolls today (15:44).
- Other calendar events and notes for today (20:03).
