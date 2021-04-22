Asia Market Update: Asia trades generally higher after gains on Wall St amid lack of fresh news; Nikkei outperforms after prior losses; NZD lags; Corporate earnings continue.
General trend
- Nikkei has risen by over 2% [the index lost 2% in each of the last 2 sessions; On Wed BOJ purchased ETFs for the first time since Mar; Japanese automakers have tracked gains in the US; Nidec is due to report earnings later today].
- S&P ASX 200 has moved modestly higher after the flat open [Consumer indices move higher; Energy index lags (Santos and Woodside drop after issuing production updates; AGL declines on CEO resignation)].
- Shanghai Composite pared gains during the morning session [Consumer indices declined; Bank and Financials indices also decline].
- Hang Seng is currently trading near the opening level [HK TECH index has gained over 1%; Financials trade mixed; China Gas Holdings drops on equity raise].
- HK earnings [China Unicom and China Life rise; Great Wall Motor declines; Ping An Insurance may report later today].
- UMC rises in Taiwan amid report related to additional price hikes, SUMCO also rises in Japan.
- Companies expected to report during the NY morning include American Airlines, Arch Resources, Biogen, The Blackstone Group, Cleveland-Cliffs, Quest Diagnostics, DR Horton, Danaher, Dow Inc, Freeport McMoran, Chart Industries, HCA Healthcare, Southwest Airlines, Nucor, Reliance Steel, AT&T, Union Pacific, Valero Energy.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 NAB BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: 17 V 15 PRIOR; Business Conditions: 17 v 11 prior.
- STO.AU Reports Q1 Rev $964M v $883M y/y; Production 24.8MMBOE v 17.9 y/y; Affirms FY21 guidance.
- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Cabinet to introduce measures to guarantee deposits up to NZ$100K per institution; To also include process for setting lending restrictions such as loan to value (LVR) ratios.
- WPL.AU Reports Q1 production 23.7 MMBOE v 24.2 y/y; Rev $1.12B v $1.08B y/y.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.3%.
- (JP) According to a former senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official: BOJ has done everything it can to normalize policy under Gov Kuroda and will not make any major changes for the remainder of his term - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan to decide on Friday on state of emergency for 4 prefectures – Nikkei.
- (JP) Tokyo, Japan Gov Koike: Has asked Tokyo Govt to declare state of Emergency, discussing what restrictions will be announced.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, North Korea appears to be working to develop capabilities that can degrade or even defeat US missile defense systems deployed in the region - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- 2799.HK China said to consider support with China PBOC funds - financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4902 v 6.5046 prior (Strongest since Mar 18).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Mar Swift Global Payments CNY: 2.5% v 2.2% prior.
Other
- 2303.TW Said to be increasing prices for chips with 8-inch and 12-inch wafers by ~15% in July - Press.
North America
- EFX Reports Q1 $1.97 v $1.52e, Rev $1.21B v $1.12Be; Raises FY guidance.
- DFS Reports Q1 $5.04 v $2.88e, Rev $2.80B v $2.76Be.
- WHR Reports Q1 $7.20 v $5.38e, Rev $5.36B v $4.87Be, raises FY guidance.
Europe
- (UK) Expected to release COVID passports as soon as May - UK press.
- CSGN.CH Said to have amassed more than $20B in investment exposure related to Archegos - press.
- CSGN.CH Reports Q1 (CHF) Net -252M v +1.31B y/y, Pretax -757M v 1.20B y/y, Rev 7.57B v 5.78B y/y; Sees CHF600M impact US hedge fund matter in Q2.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.2%; Kospi +0.1%; Nikkei225 +2.1%; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.5%.
- EUR 1.2047-1.2030; JPY 108.14-107.92 ;AUD 0.7764-0.7740; NZD 0.7215-0.7187.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.0% at $1,792/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $61.09/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.26/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses intraday gains above 1.2000, ECB eyed
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid, economic recovery hopes and geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.