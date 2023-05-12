Share:

Asia Market Update: Nikkei leads again on corporate earnings; China banks off the pace; NZ inflation expectations fall; Turkish election portends TRY volatility?

General trend

- The Nikkei 225 is again outperforming today (+0.9%) following solid earnings from Honda and Nissan, whereas all other Asian indices are down.

- Joining Japan are tech stocks in Hong Kong, where Hang Seng tech indices are up 1.7% at time of writing post positive earnings out of JD.com (+8% at the open).

- Shanghai banks again weighed heavily on the Chinese market, with the Shanghai bank index -1%.

- New Zealand’s Q2 Inflation Expectation Survey came in soft at 2.8%, within the RBNZ’s 1-3% inflation band range for the first time since 2021. The Kiwi quickly lost 0.2% on the release, with the NZ 2 yr yield -14bps.

- On the trade front China and Australia’s trade ministers will hold their first in-person economic dialog since 2019 on Friday.

- Last night UK’s BOE rose rates 25bps as expected. Gov Bailey sees more rates required if inflation remains high.

- US equity FUTs are slightly higher during Asia, following on from the late day rally on the US markets, bouncing back somewhat from weak US PPI data and high weekly initial jobless claims.

- Today’s major earnings in Japan include NTT, Rakuten, Mazda and McDonalds, among others.

** A special note for Sunday evening; Keep an eye on the results of the dead-locked Turkish election. There are a lot of unknowns which could lead to major currency moves next week for the Turkish Lira [JPY/TRY USD/TRY EUD/TRY], which has been on a severe decade-long slide from less than 2.0 against USD to 19.6 today.

- The western-friendly, pro-EU and economic-liberal challenger Kilicdaroglu is tipped to significantly raise interest rates if his coalition overturns Pres Erdogan. This would be a major change for the country where despite soaring inflation the central bank has slashed its key rate to 8.5% from 19% since late 2021 under the unorthodox and non-western friendly policies of Erdogan. Below are some analyst expectations that show how much uncertainty there is…

- “Citi Group has said resolutely orthodox policies such as much higher interest rates, could attract $45-50B of foreign capital into the $900B economy as little as a year”.

- “JPMorgan predicts TRY collapsing to almost 30 to the dollar from 19.6 now if only modest policy changes happen”.

- “Following the outcome of the election moves in interest rates and TRY “is the single biggest thing to get right (this year) in local EM markets”, Werner Gey van Pittius the Co-Head Emerging Market Fixed Income”.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,240.

- (AU) China Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Australia in July - Hong Kong press.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Now is not the time for inflationary tax cuts.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Manufacturing PMI: 49.1 v 48.1 prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Net Migration: +12.1K v +11.7K prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 2.8% v 3.3% prior [within RBNZ 1-3% inflation band range, first time since 2021].

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 19,850.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,304.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY1.0B v drains CNY31.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9481 v 6.9101 prior [weakest CNY fix since Mar 10th].

- (CN) China inflation expected to rebound in H2, cites analysts [follows softer than expected inflation data in Apr] - Shanghai Securities News.

- (US) US official: Expect US-China engagements in coming months after Sullivan and Wang Yi had eight hours of meetings in Austria over last two days.

- (CN) White House National Security Advisor Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi; Discussed stabilizing China-US relations - Chinese media (update).

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 29,199.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.6% prior [lowest since late 2019]; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1% prior.

- (JP) Japan Apr Eco Watchers Current Survey: 55.7 v 54.1e; Outlook Survey: 54.6 v 55.1e (yesterday afternoon).

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.1% at 2,487.

- (KR) Former BOK official Cho Dong-Chul [previously seen as dovish] said the Bank of Korea should leave rates unchanged – US financial press.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: South Korea sees better than expected current account data for April.

- (KR) South Korea Mar M2 Money Supply M/M: -0.2% v 0.3% prior.

Other Asia

- (MY) Malaysia Q1 Current Account (MYR): 4.3B v 21.5Be.

- (MY) Malaysia Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: % v 5.1%e.

North America

- (US) APR PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 2.3% V 2.5%E (lowest annual pace since Jan 2021).

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 264K V 245KE (highest since Oct 2021); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.813M V 1.820ME.

- (US) Fed’s Kashkari (voter): Inflation has eased but still well above target; Wage growth has softened somewhat but jobs market remains strong.

- (US) FDIC announces plan to replenish bank insurance fund where banks with over $50B in assets will pay over 95% of the fees.

Europe

- (UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) RAISES BANK RATE BY 25BPS TO 4.50%; AS EXPECTED; Sees further rate hikes needed if signs that high inflation will be longer lasting (in line with prior decision).

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Fight against inflation is not over; reiterates view that inflation has been too high - comments ahead of G7 meeting in Japan.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.1%; Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Nikkei 225 +0.9%; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, DAX +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0912 – 1.0927 ; JPY 134.40 – 134.70 ; AUD 0.6686 – 0.6796 ; NZD 0.6255 – 0.6309.

- Gold -0.2% at $2,016/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $70.58/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.7123/lb.