Asia market update: Nikkei leads again; Japan megabanks to report; “M&A Monday”; China banks down further; Turkish election heads to runoff.
General trend
- The Nikkei 225 yet again outperformed Asia (+0.60%), with a slew of Japanese stocks up following more generally positive earnings on Friday. Trading co. Itochu (one of Warren Buffet’s recent buys in Japan) hit a record high of 4,745 Yen, with the stock having advanced 14% YTD.
- Continuing the volatility of last week Shanghai banks underperformed again, with the Shanghai bank index -1.5% at time of writing
- US bank deposits rose by $67.3B (1st increase in 4 weeks) with UST yields slightly higher.
- US equity FUTs are flat
-Various M&A deals announced on Monday, with the largest being ONEOK acquiring Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) for $18.8B
-THB up 0.3% after opposition reformist parties have a clear lead in the election results (TBD 5 days from now by Thai Election Agency).
- Turkey elections are going to runoff May 28 with Erdogan leading. TRY is trading at the top of the past 2 days trading band, which represents record highs of over 19.6 USD/TRY. Commentators are describing the possible deadlock as “the worst possible outcome” due to the uncertainty and gridlock it may induce.
- Aussie RBA Minutes tomorrow, AUD slightly up.
- Today’s major earnings in Japan include megabanks MUFH, Mizuo and Sumitomo Mitsui, as well as Bridgestone and Kyocera and Yamaha.
- CN monthly data dump tomorrow
- Later in the week Alibaba Group will announce Q4 and FY 2023 Results on May 18, 2023
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
(AU) ASX 200 opens flat 7,254
(AU) Australia Foreign Min Wong names members of the Australia-China relations advisory board
(AU) NAB: Sees Australia cash rate peak at least 4.1% (current cash rate is 3.85%)
(NZ) New Zealand Govt pledges over NZ$1B for cyclone and flood recovery - pre-budget announcement
(NZ) New Zealand Apr Performance Service Index (PSI): 49.8 v 54.4 prior (moves back into contraction)
(NZ) Bankers Association says RBNZ liquidity review creates uncertainty related to the bond market, specifically the non-government bond market - US financial press
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.5% to 19,525
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,269
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9654 v 6.9481 prior [weakest CNY fix since Mar 10th]
- (CN) CHINA PBOC CONDUCTS CNY125B IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.75% VS. 2.75% PRIOR [CNY100B IN MLF FUNDS ARE MATURING]
- (US) US Sec of State adviser Chollet: Sec of State Blinken hopes to visit China in near future – SCMP
- (EU) EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: EU ministers agree on China basic recalibration lines, trade relations must be balanced
- (HK) China-Hong Kong Swap Connect Launch Event; HK Exchange CEO Lee Says Swap Connect Scheme could further improve CNY global status; PBOC's Dep Gov Pan - Swap Connect shows support to HK as financial center - Hong Kong press
- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 5.3% v 5.3%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7%e (post-close Friday)
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 29,547
- (JP) Japan Apr PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.6%e
- (JP) US Pres Biden to meet with Japan PM Kishida on Thursday - financial press
- (JP) Japan might allow utilities to raise prices from Jun; the cos. are expected to raise prices by up to 43% - Japanese press [update]
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]
- (JP) US Treas Secretary Yellen met with Japan Fin Min Suzuki at G-7 in Hiroshima, Japan; Discussions included US debt ceiling - financial press (update from the weekend)
- (JP) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration - (Update) US press.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: The need for Govt-BOJ to closely coordinate on economic policy is heightening.
- (JP) Japan's top economic council on Monday debated the role of the Govt-BOJ should play in sustainably raising wages, eliminating risk of return to deflation.
- (JP) Japan Economy Min Goto: BOJ must respond nimbly to any change, downside risks to economy.
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.5T IN 5-YEAR JGB Bonds; AVG Yield: 0.1160% V 0.1570% Prior; BID-to-cover: 3.70X V 3.95X prior.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,469.
- (KR) South Korea stock markets to close on May 29th for one-off holiday.
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippine Central Bank Gov Medalla: BSP is likely to pause at next rate meeting [May 18th].
- (TH) Thailand Q1 GDP Q/Q: +1.9% v +1.8%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.3%e.
- (TH) Thailand Q1 Jobless Rate: 1.05% v 1.15% prior.
- (TH) Thailand National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC Planning Agency): Affirms 2023 GDP and inflation forecasts.
- (TH) Pheu Thai [opposition party]: Willing to work with Move Forward on government; to hold meeting on Mon related to alliance (post-election results).
- Pou Chen (9904.TW) Said to again cut 6,000 workers in end of June as orders drop - SCMP [**Note: 12% workforce cut is its largest since Pou Chen started its Vietnam operations in Ho Chi Minh City in 1996].
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief Menon reappointed to position for two more years (late Friday update).
North America
- (US) US President Biden: Thinks debt meeting will be on Tues [May 16th], remains optimistic about debt ceiling talks.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Current banking environment and pressures on earnings of some US regional banks may lead to some concentration in the sector; US regulators will likely be open to mergers among midsize banks.
- (US) Fed’s Bullard (Non-Voter): Market based inflation expectations are back down to levels consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target; Policy is now at the low end of sufficiently restrictive (weekend update).
- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): Very open to more rate hikes; Wants to be convinced inflation is easing - press interview (weekend update).
- (US) US Commercial bank deposits (non-adjusted) rose by $67.3B in the week ended May 3rd rose to $17.16T v $17.09T w/w [*Note: 1st increase in 4 weeks] - Fed's assets and liabilities of commercial US banks - H.8.
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) ONEOK to acquire co. in transaction valued at $18.8B in cash and stock.
Europe
- (TR) Turkey faces runoff election May 28 with Erdogan leading but slips below 50% - financial press.
- (G7) G7 leaders plan to raise pressure on Russia with steps on sanctions evasion, energy production and exports aiding war effort – officials.
- (G7) Reportedly the G7 and EU will agree to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines - FT.
- (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain): ECB is in the final stages of its historic cycle of rate hikes.
- (UK) Bank of England reportedly mulling to ease rules for banks when the UK adopts new international capital rules from 2025 - UK press.
- (EU) EU said to face pressure to extend access to London clearing houses – FT [update].
- ASX200 flat; Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Nikkei 225 +0.7%; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0845 – 1.0867 ; JPY 135.65 – 136.20 ; AUD 0.6642 – 0.6696 ; NZD 0.61.87 – 0.6220.
- Gold flat at $2,021/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $69.72/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.7293/lb.
