Asian markets
Today's Asian Pacific markets are mixed as investors keep a close eye on the situation in the United States. The Nikkei 225 index is up today after Japan revised up its growth forecast for the second quarter. According to economic data, the country's economy grew by 1.9% on an annualized basis. The actual figures outperformed the projected growth rate of 1.3%.
As of 11:37 p.m. EST, the Nikkei rose 0.82% while the Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat. The ASX 200 index dropped 0.25% and Seoul's Kospi declined 0.48%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, has jumped 0.1%.
The Nikkei index has experienced a sharp bounce during the past few days and traders are pushing the price higher. The price isn’t too far off from its all time-high, and it is this price point where can a possibility of a double top forming—a bearish pattern. But that is only if the price fails to cross above the all-time high. In terms of the RSI, there is no doubt that it is telling us that the price is way overbought and a correction may take place, and this takes us back to the possibility of a double top forming argument stated above.
The support and resistance zones are marked on the chart below along with the 50(in green), 100(in orange) and 200(in green) day SMAs.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery remains capped below 1.1850 as traders await ECB
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1800, fading the corrective bounce, as the US dollar regains poise amid a cautious mood. Pre-ECB trading and Delta covid woes keep investors on the edge amid upbeat Eurozone GDP and weaker US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
Gold carves out a bear flag, eyes deeper losses below $1800
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce from weekly lows of $1792, as it battles with the $1800 mark amid a cautious market mood. Resurfacing global growth worries amid spiking Delta covid cases in the US is keeping investors on the edge, weighing on the Treasury yields.
El Salvador bought the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
El Salvador has taken the opportunity given by the Bitcoin price crash to stock up on more coins. The country has witnessed the leading cryptocurrency becoming legal tender on September 7.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...