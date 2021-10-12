Evergrande has failed to meet its obligations to bondholders. The company was unable to meet coupon payments for two different dollar notes on Monday. Up until now, the cumulative interest accrued to the company is $148 million. However, the company has been granted a 30-day extension to service its debt.
As of 11.03 p.m. EST, the Nikkei dropped 0.93% and the Shanghai index slumped 0.76%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, rose 0.86%. The ASX 200 index dipped 0.42% and the Seoul Kospi dropped 1.31%.
As for the Nikkei Index, on the daily time frame, the price is trading below 100-day SMA on the daily time frame and also below the 50 and 200-day SMA. This shows that bulls are no longer in control of the price. In addition to this, the 50-day SMA is above to cross below the 200-day SMA on the same time frame which is another sign of bears picking up more strength. Having said this, the RSI is trading near it oversold region which means that traders should adopt caution when placing any bearish bet.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.