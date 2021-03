Nike and FedEx announce earnings in a cheery market environment as the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting gave a boost to the doves. US dollar is softer, but gains in the euro, gold and the yen could remain short-lived. Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to sound cautiously optimistic to not revive BoE hawks.

