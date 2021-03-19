Nike dropped on poor sales [Video]

The first US-China negotiations of this year turned out to be unsuccessful, as the sides did not find common ground on the key issues. The outcome had a negative impact on the risk sentiment and pulled stock indices down. Oil dropped on renewed demand concerns. Watch the video to learn more!
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.