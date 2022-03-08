Nickel continues to be one of the most volatile commodities with the price of this industrial metal briefly trading above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange during Asian session today and starting the trading session in London (LME) slightly above $80,000. To put this figure into perspective it is important to recall that Nickel traded at around $20,000 per tonne in January and has seen a 60% increase since yesterday as supply concerns increased following an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and after another unsuccessful round of negotiations. Russia is one of the leading global exporters of this commodity and with the potential of incoming sanctions directed towards western countries, the market could see a significant supply shock in the short term which could lead to even further price increases until the situation is stabilized. In addition, a unit of one of the largest Chinese banks - China Construction Bank Corporation - faced a margin call worth hundreds of million USD as the unit had a large short position on nickel and suffered massive losses following yesterday's spike in nickel prices. The margin call was due to be settled on Monday but as the Bank did not have sufficient funds, LME prolonged the deadline until today. Furthermore, LME has halted deliveries of some commodities, including nickel, which led to a temporary deficit of the commodity which is primarily used in steel production in addition to the increasing use in the production of electric vehicle batteries.

BRC report shows significant rebound in retail sales despite record inflation

The pandemic situation has led much of retail to rebound between being open and closed which noticeably impacted sales and modified consumer behaviors. On a total basis, sales increased by 6.7% in February Over the three months leading up to it with non-food retail sales increasing by 12.0% and with clothing and footwear categories witnessing the highest growth as restrictions were lifted and consumers re-stocked wardrobes. While it may be difficult for this pace of recovery to continue, it certainly indicates resilience from UK consumers who have been greatly impacted by rising inflation and supply chain shortages in addition to recent concerns related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which may have a widespread effect across markets.