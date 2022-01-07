USD lower after mixed NFP figures

Labor market reports for December from the United States and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT and while the US report showed weaker job gains than expected, deceleration in wage growth was smaller than expected, hinting that inflationary pressures may persist for some time. US unemployment dropped below 4% which could further boost the FEDs' confidence in the economy and ultimately lead to an adjustment of their fiscal and monetary policy sooner than expected, a factor which some investors may find concerning.

Crypto markets tumble as central banks hint at faster pace of policy changes

While the post-pandemic economic recovery is generally considered a positive thing with a steady increase in jobs, some investors have been quite wary of the potential policy changes that will be enacted by central banks as a result of it. Most concerns involve the increase of interest rates and an overall reduction in liquidity across markets which have benefited greatly from cheap money and an overall risk-on environment. One of the most impacted sectors appears to be the cryptocurrency market, which despite increasing adoption, continues to wildly fluctuate as the total market capitalization dropped all the way down to $2 trillion with Bitcoin dropping to the lowest level in several months as it hovers around $41,600. As is common for this market, assets tend to follow the general direction of the main cryptocurrency, but even today as most coins are in the red we can see some are making gains since interest in them is mostly unrelated to the general performance of Bitcoin. As the crypto and blockchain industry matures, more projects will likely stop relying on Bitcoins price action and will be able to stand on their own as investors are increasingly able to discern valuable investment opportunities from speculative assets.