USD lower after mixed NFP figures
Labor market reports for December from the United States and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT and while the US report showed weaker job gains than expected, deceleration in wage growth was smaller than expected, hinting that inflationary pressures may persist for some time. US unemployment dropped below 4% which could further boost the FEDs' confidence in the economy and ultimately lead to an adjustment of their fiscal and monetary policy sooner than expected, a factor which some investors may find concerning.
Crypto markets tumble as central banks hint at faster pace of policy changes
While the post-pandemic economic recovery is generally considered a positive thing with a steady increase in jobs, some investors have been quite wary of the potential policy changes that will be enacted by central banks as a result of it. Most concerns involve the increase of interest rates and an overall reduction in liquidity across markets which have benefited greatly from cheap money and an overall risk-on environment. One of the most impacted sectors appears to be the cryptocurrency market, which despite increasing adoption, continues to wildly fluctuate as the total market capitalization dropped all the way down to $2 trillion with Bitcoin dropping to the lowest level in several months as it hovers around $41,600. As is common for this market, assets tend to follow the general direction of the main cryptocurrency, but even today as most coins are in the red we can see some are making gains since interest in them is mostly unrelated to the general performance of Bitcoin. As the crypto and blockchain industry matures, more projects will likely stop relying on Bitcoins price action and will be able to stand on their own as investors are increasingly able to discern valuable investment opportunities from speculative assets.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.