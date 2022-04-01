Non-farm payrolls marginally below expectations

Non-farm payrolls marginally fell below market expectations on Friday, as February’s number was upwardly revised.

Figures from the Labor Department reported that 431,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in March, which is slightly below estimates of 490,000 .

This comes as February’s final payroll number was also updated, and now shows an addition of 750,000, versus 698,000 as initially stated.

Overall, the report was positive for the U.S. economy, and markets in general, which has been nervy, following the fall out of the Russia/Ukraine war.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 0.26% lower.

DAX 30 up, despite Eurozone inflation hitting highs

Germany’s DAX 30 was marginally higher on Friday, despite news that inflation in the Euro area had risen to historical highs.

The data showed that the consumer price index in the eurozone rose to 7.5% from the same point last year.

This came as it climbed by 2.5% last month, as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war, which sent energy prices to multi-year highs.

News of this was followed by the IHS Markit PMI survey, which came in at 56.5, which is its lowest level in over a year.

The DAX closed 0.22% higher on the news.



