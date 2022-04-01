Non-farm payrolls marginally below expectations
Non-farm payrolls marginally fell below market expectations on Friday, as February’s number was upwardly revised.
Figures from the Labor Department reported that 431,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in March, which is slightly below estimates of 490,000 .
This comes as February’s final payroll number was also updated, and now shows an addition of 750,000, versus 698,000 as initially stated.
Overall, the report was positive for the U.S. economy, and markets in general, which has been nervy, following the fall out of the Russia/Ukraine war.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 0.26% lower.
DAX 30 up, despite Eurozone inflation hitting highs
Germany’s DAX 30 was marginally higher on Friday, despite news that inflation in the Euro area had risen to historical highs.
The data showed that the consumer price index in the eurozone rose to 7.5% from the same point last year.
This came as it climbed by 2.5% last month, as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war, which sent energy prices to multi-year highs.
News of this was followed by the IHS Markit PMI survey, which came in at 56.5, which is its lowest level in over a year.
The DAX closed 0.22% higher on the news.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.