US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.225.
Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 69.00.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 25 ticks and trading at 162.04.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Lower and trading at 4532.50.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1812.20. Gold is 195 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Last Friday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2021 - 9/3/21
S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/3/21
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow closed 75 points Lower, the S&P 5 points Lower however the Nasdaq managed to gain by 32 points on the session. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Last Friday morning we were greeted by the news that the US economy had created 235,000 jobs versus the 720,000 expected. This of course was a major miss but it begs me to ask why. Why such a major miss? As it turns out ever since the Delta Variant has struck the United States the Job numbers are down. Why? Employers are reluctant to add new headcount as they don't know what they are dealing with. Is the economy really showing gains or has the recent growth been more of a reflex due to an extended pandemic? These are the great unknowns right now and as such employers may be a bit reluctant to create more jobs. Also from the employers perspective, those located in red states are concerned over the mask mandates or lack thereof. Think about it for a moment. You're an employer who has a certain amount of responsibility to your current employees. You wish to hire new staff and you ask the question "have you been vaccinated"? Now all of a sudden by doing so you might be in violation of the laws of that state or you may be accused of discrimination. And no one wants that accusation.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
