-
NFP report does little to rattle the market.
-
Oil continues to rise…today is trading at $81.21/barrel and going higher.
-
Kraft Heinz CEO says – brace yourself for higher food prices.
-
It’s Columbus Day – banks and bond markets are closed – No treasury action.
-
Try the Grilled Boneless Chicken Breasts.
Stocks ended the day just slightly lower, hovering around the flat line most of the day……this after the latest Non-Farm Payrolls report on the top line looked disappointing but when you tear it apart – maybe it wasn’t so much. We saw private payrolls rise by nearly 400k jobs while gov’t jobs fell by 130k – which is something I suppose we should be celebrating…. any reduction in the size of gov’t jobs is always a good thing…. but in fact – what some economists think is that this anomaly was the result of some ‘statistical errors resulting from flaws in the way the gov’t adjusts for data for seasonal factors’…. Much of what we heard is the continuing blame being put on Covid 19 and the Delta virus that led to temporary closures of some gov’t offices…whatever the reason is for the overall weaker report – it is what it is…and analysts/strategists and investors spent all day trying to figure it out….and explain it away as ‘transitory’.
What we are going to have to recognize next is the fact that we may get a wave of employees that would rather quit work than comply with ‘mandated employer requirements to get vaccinated. …or even more of an issue are the companies that are letting go of workers who refuse to be vaccinated… United Airlines being just one…. And over the weekend – Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 1800 flights due to weather and lack of pilots . …. Pilots that have chosen not to be vaccinated against the company or gov’t mandate…. And this is sure to cause a ripple effect across many industries. (Will we start to hear of this as earnings season sets to begin tomorrow.).
By the end of the day – the Dow fell 9 pts, the S&P’s down 8 pts, the Nasdaq lost 75 pts, the Russell lost 17 pts while the Transports bucked the trend and rose 130 pts.
The yield on the 10 yr. treasury ended the day yielding 1.61%.... did you see that? 1.61%....and today is Columbus Day – banks and the bond markets are closed – so we will have to wait until tomorrow to see what the next move is….... The VIX lost 4% on Friday but is up 6.6% this morning as futures looks weaker. Oil – which continues to rise, rose 1.6% on Friday and is up another 2.3% this morning is now trading at $81.21/barrel – taking oil up 72% since Biden took office and up 30% since the August lows of $62 ish…. when so many street analysts were screaming about how the delta variant was going to destroy demand for oil…. (Yeah, how’s that working?).
While the overall market was weaker on Friday – Energy – XLE rose 3% and Financials – XLF rose 0.5%. The other 9 sectors ended the day a bit lower…. with Real Estate – XLRE and Utilities – XLU suffering the most – falling 1% and 0.7% respectively.
Stocks in Europe are all lower….as the day starts…. concerns over spiraling inflation in the energy sector being blamed for the weakness. On Friday – some ECB policymakers discussed the possibility of halting both the monetary and fiscal support measures that they launched during the pandemic…. And that is causing some angst and caution for investors. An ECB decision is due out in December….and remember – ECB President Christine Lagarde has said that they wouldn’t’ t move until the FED moves first. There is no eco data this morning to drive sentiment as investors across the region also await the official start of earnings season. At 6 am – markets across the region are all down between 0.1% - 0.4%.
US futures are down across the board…. Dow futures down 70 pts, S&P’ off 14 pts, the Nasdaq down 67 pts and the Russell lower by 9 pts. OIL is the story here and around the world today….and this just as earning season kicks off on Wednesday… JPM, BLK, DAL – will set the tone. Later in the week – we will hear from BAC, C, MS, GS, USB, and the list goes on….and this season – future guidance and intonation will be key for investors…. What will they say about the future? What will they say about the supply chain issues, what will they say about inflation…?
On Sunday Kraft CEO Miguel Patricio told the BBC that you better get used to paying higher prices for food…. this as Kraft/Heinz began raising prices in many countries.
“We are raising prices where necessary around the world” ….
That about sums it up, how many times will we hear this line? Contributing factors include rising energy prices, less available raw materials, labor shortages, logistics - think input prices….and again – when you change the inputs the output must be different. So, think about changing the inputs at the FED…. what happens then? Prices adjust. Period.
Today is a bank holiday – It is Columbus Day – so expect lower volumes overall and since the bond market is closed – do not look for treasuries to drive the tone or action. That will have to wait until tomorrow. There are also no economic reports due out today either….so trading should be muted and if the global tone is any indication – I suspect the day will end lower.
Bitcoin – like oil is UP….and this morning it is up 1.8% at $56,400 while Ethereum is up 1.8% at $3575.
The S&P ended the day at 4391…. after trading as high as 4412…. well below trendline resistance at 4438. The NFP report doing little to rattle investors or markets…. Today’s weakness is due to the rise in oil prices and the continued uncertainty surrounding the FED’s next move. In addition, markets are cautious in front of the start of earnings.
I do not expect the recent volatility to subside anytime soon….and expect more turbulence in the weeks ahead…. Remember during earnings season - the devil will be in the details – future guidance, input prices, rising dollar, supply chain issues, and how future FED policy may help or harm all these projections – so stay close to your desk….
Grilled Chicken with Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes and Grana Padano
This is a simple yet colorful and delicious dish - it should take you no longer than 30 mins or so...and is a no brainer.
For this you need:
Boneless Chicken breasts - thin sliced, fresh lemon juice and lemon zest, olive oil, s&p, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, garlic cloves, red onion, and a thick balsamic vinegar.
Begin by placing the chicken in a bowl - add the lemon juice, zest, s&p, and some olive oil. Mix and massage the breasts to make sure that they are all coated. Let rest for 20 mins or so.
Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and place in another bowl. Add the chopped garlic, sliced red onion, S&P. Toss - now dress with oil and the balsamic vinegar - set aside - do not refrigerate.
Now - when ready - heat up a grill pan - add a dab of butter and some olive oil to the pan...allow it to heat up... Now add the chicken breasts until lightly browned - turn over and repeat. Thin breasts will cook quickly - do not dry out.
To present - Place the chicken on the plate and top with the Arugula. Now spoon the tomato salad on top and finish with shaved slices of Grana Padano Cheese. (You can also use shaved Parmegiana if you prefer). A nice chilled white works well with this.
General Disclosures
Information and commentary provided by ButcherJoseph Asset Management, LLC (“BJAM”), are opinions and should not be construed as facts. The market commentary is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a solicitation to invest or increase investments in BJAM products or the products of BJAM affiliates. The information contained herein constitutes general information and is not directed to, designed for, or individually tailored to, any particular investor or potential investor. This report is not intended to be a client-specific suitability analysis or recommendation, an offer to participate in any investment, or a recommendation to buy, hold or sell securities. Do not use this report as the sole basis for investment decisions. Do not select an asset class or investment product based on performance alone. Consider all relevant information, including your existing portfolio, investment objectives, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and investment time horizon. There can be no guarantee that any of the described objectives can be achieved. BJAM does not undertake to advise you of any change in its opinions or the information contained in this report. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Information provided from third parties was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no reservation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness.
Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will be profitable. The price of any investment may rise or fall due to changes in the broad markets or changes in a company’s financial condition and may do so unpredictably. BJAM does not make any representation that any strategy will or is likely to achieve returns similar to those shown in any performance results that may be illustrated in this presentation. There is no assurance that a portfolio will achieve its investment objective.
Definitions and Indices
The S&P 500 Index is a stock market index based on the market capitalization of 500 leading companies publicly traded in the U.S. stock market, as determined by Standard & Poor’s.
UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED, INDEX RETURNS REFLECT THE REINVESTMENT OF INCOME DIVIDENDS AND CAPITAL GAINS, IF ANY, BUT DO NOT REFLECT FEES, BROKERAGE COMMISSIONS OR OTHER EXPENSES OF INVESTING. INVESTORS CAN NOT MAKE DIRECT INVESTMENTS INTO ANY INDEX.
BJAM is an investment advisor registered in North Carolina and Arizona. Such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. BJAM’s advisory fee and risks are fully detailed in Part 2 of its Form ADV, available upon request.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.