What a week it has been so far! Worse than expected ISM Manufacturing and worse than expected ADP Employment data has tanked stocks and the US Dollar. Tomorrow we get Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data for September, which could be the third horse in the trifecta if the data comes in worse than expected. The headline consensus number is 140K, however as written in our NFP Preview, the NFP data could determine whether or not the Fed cuts rates 25bps later this month (the market is already pricing in a 90% chance of a cut).
Two barometers of market sentiment are SP500 and USD/JPY. When the markets feel good about the direction of the economy, they tend to rise together. When the markets fear the direction of the economy, they tend to move down together. Consider the chart below:
The chart is a 15-minute candlestick price chart of S&P 500 E-mini Futures vs the price of USD/JPY (blue line). Since the poor ISM Manufacturing data was released on Tuesday, the 2 assets have been positively correlated almost the entire time. Any reading above a 0.00 means that the 2 instruments move together. The closer the number is to 1.00, the closer the degree of the move together. Currently, the correlation is +.70. However, look at the dip in the correlation (or separation of the prices) earlier today. Both assets sold off after the ISM Non-Manufacturing data was released, however the correlation fell to +.28. The S&P500 then bounced from 2855 to a high of 2909.5, 54.5 handles, to the 38.2% retracement from the pre-ISM Manufacturing data to todays lows. USD/JPY only bounced from roughly 106.50 to 106.90, 30 pips. An equivalent move in USD/JPY to the S&P 500 would have been a bounce up to 107.30.
What does this mean? It means that there are a lot more people who want to cover short positions in S&Ps than people who want to cover short USD/JPY positions ahead of tomorrow’s NFP data. However, it could also mean that traders are more reluctant to cover US Dollar shorts than S&P shorts. Do US Dollar traders know (or think they know) something S&P traders don’t?
With China out and little data out in Europe, it may be quiet ahead of the NFP data. But upon release of the data, make sure to watch USD/JPY to give the first indication as to whether the data is bullish or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.