What is NFP?
Non-Farm Payrolls or NFPs are a measurement of the employment rate in the US. It covers most business industries excluding not-for-profit, local government, agriculture and private households. The data is useful in analysing the US economy’s health and is often used by analysts and traders to make market predictions.
Due to its effectiveness in measuring the US economy, important insights can be provided. An example of what Non-Farm Payrolls can influence is the gross domestic product (GDP). This is largely because we can expect a greater economic output where the employment rates are higher in the US and visa versa at the end of a quarter.
A growing economy can be predicted when there is consistent growth on NFP figures on a month-on-month basis. A possible recession can be predicted when the NFP figures have been falling consistently month-on-month. Ahead of the announcement of the Non-Farm Payrolls, analysts forecast a predicted number. Markets can still be taken by surprise if their prediction turns out to be off. It can positively impact the USD and markets if above predictions, negatively impact if below or stay neutral if predictions are in line.
An important strategy for traders to understand on Non-Farm Payrolls is where the USD typically strengthens on a better than expected NFP and weakens on a lower than expected NFP, putting pressure on the USD value against foreign currencies such as the EUR, AUD and JPY.
What the data last time vs the consensus data
Last NFP the data came in slightly below the consensus (49K Actual vs 50K Consensus), marking a 1K miss. As the data was quite close last time markets were relatively un-impacted, with USD selling slightly inflated. Below is the EURUSD 5 minute chart from NFP 05/02/2021.
Broker spreads increased significantly last time during the NFP. TradeProofer’s data found that EURUSD spreads went as wide as 4 pips last NFP, with IG Markets being the worst performer. On 1 EURUSD lot a 4 pip spread is equivalent to 40 USD, so it is important for traders to factor in these changes in trading conditions during NFP, as it can damage profitability significantly.
What is the consensus for the data this time?
This NFP the consensus is for 182K new jobs. Keeping an eye on this data is important for all USD traders, as it will likely impact USD direction. The EURUSD currently sits around a daily support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. TradeProofer does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
