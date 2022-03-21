Watch the video for this week's trade ideas:
- Range and Grind
- AUD CAD
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400
AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 break-down becomes necessary.
Gold dribbles around $1,920 even as Ukraine, China weigh on sentiment
Having witnessed the biggest weekly fall since June 2021, gold (XAU/USD) prices seesaw around $1,920, up 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal initially cheered the recent escalation of the Ukraine-Russia tension.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks.
Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature
We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.