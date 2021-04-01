Biden plan is a sign of the times

This week, the US president presented his next economic package. In contrast to the USD 1.9trn package enacted in mid-March, the American Jobs Plan now presented is not a crisis intervention, but a long-term plan and an economic policy shift. The package provides for a total of USD 2trn in spending, spread over eight years. Over this period, additional spending will amount to 1% of GDP per year. The whole thing is to be financed by raising corporate taxation from the current 21% to 28%. In addition, profits earned abroad will be taxed at a higher rate than at present.

The package will be negotiated in the US Congress during the coming months. A resolution is targeted for July. The Democrats need Republican approval for parts of the package at most, as they could again resort to a reconciliation process to get the package through the Senate. However, a reconciliation procedure may only be used for bills that relate to the budget.

The first focus of the American Jobs Plan is to improve infrastructure in a number of areas. Starting with roads and bridges, to airports and seaports, to further availability of broadband internet. The second focus is on measures to combat climate change. This includes investments in expanding electric mobility, public transport, electricity grids and clean energy production, and energy efficiency in homes. The third focus is to improve the status of caring professions. Finally, US industry is to be promoted through a number of measures. A unifying thread across almost all areas is that African Americans and Latin Americans, and especially women, are to benefit particularly from the package.

The American Jobs Plan is not expected to have an impact on the economy until the second half of the year, at the earliest. If it does, it will probably be towards the end of the year, as most of the items included in the package need a planning phase. First, however, we have to wait and see how much of the packagecan be pushed through the US Congress. However, the experience with the USD 1.9trn package in March suggests that a considerable part will be implemented.

Beyond its impact on the economy, the program has a signal effect on economic policy. It confirms that the COVID-19 crisis is acting as a catalyst for change in both the US and the EU. In both economies, governments have been at the forefront of change. In both the EU and the US, massive amounts of public funds will be used to achieve economic policy goals. Moreover, there is a relatively clear direction of thrust. Both the American Jobs Plan and the EU's Next Generation EU Plan aim to massively accelerate the fight against climate change as well as digitalization. The implementation of the packages will certainly be a challenge on both sides of the Atlantic and will determine their success. However, the economic policy setting alone will also have an impact on private sector investments and thus the effects will go beyond the spending of public funds. Both programs also contain social components, which could also be just the beginning of a longer trend. Major social policy changes will be included in the Biden administration's next package, which is expected to be unveiled relatively soon.

It is likely,however, that the areas mentioned will not have been the last where the COVID-19 crisis serves as the spark for change. The current Biden package also includes strong support for US industry. Together with rising tensions between the US and China as well as between the EU and Russia, and the experience of dependence during the COVID-19 crisis, this argues for a more nationally-oriented trade policy in the future. For the financial markets, the most important question will probably be whether stronger wage increases for low and middle incomes will result from all these measures. Such a process would take years, but would be the basis for higher inflation rates and thus higher interest rates again.

