Asia market update: Next US debt-ceiling talks Mon; Micron partially banned in CN; G7 Final Communique critiques China for 1st time (as speculated).

General trend

- After the generally positive tone end of week on solving the debt ceiling, both sides were back to playing football back and forth. No progress was made over the weekend, with House Speaker McCarthy expressing that Pres Biden’s position seemed to have shifted. The next chance for a breakthrough is a meeting between Pres Biden and McCarthy on Monday US time, with Pres Biden having returned home from the G7 Summit in Japan.

- Over the weekend US chip-maker Micron was banned from “key information infrastructure” in China. Micron reportedly earns 25% of its revenue from China.

- On Monday, Chinese chip-maker shares rose after news of the Micron ban. Gigadevice, Ingenic, and Shenzhen Kaifua all opened up between +3% and +8% higher.

- G7 Summit wrapped up over the weekend in Japan, with the Final Communique condemning China directly by name for the first time, calling for it to “play by international rules” and stating “There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea” and that G7 stands opposed to China's militarization activities in the region.

- G7, (although back on May 3 were said to be considering in their Communique to urge China to be responsible and not attempt to use force to change the status quo), also took the unprecedented step over the weekend of releasing a new program dubbed the "Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion", condemning China for pressuring various countries economically. G7 also called on China to exert pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine conflict immediately.

- Asian markets are mostly positive, led by the Hang Seng +1.2% after being in the red last week.

- Japan's Nikkei 225 broke continued its extended run, +0.8% and breaking above 31,000 level for the first time since 1990.

- Bond yields are mixed with little firm movement in any direction.

- US equity FUTs are mixed with Nasdaq FUTs +0.1% and S&P500 FUTs flat.

Looking forward

- More US Fed speakers this week.

- Wed: UK inflation.

- Wed night FOMC Minutes.

- Thu night US initial jobless claims.

- Fri night US Core PCE and more.

- Turkish General Elections second round.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens flat at 7,236.

- (AU) Australian April coal exports to China jump 89% vs March, but import profit declines - General Administration of Customs (China) [weekend update].

- (AU) Australia's ASIC to regulate buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) sector with consumer credit law - financial press.

- (NZ) New Zealand's RBNZ expected to hike by 25 bps, but may need to go further - New Zealand media.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.2% at 19,479.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,278.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0157 v 7.0356 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) leaves 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged (as expected).

- 05/20 G7 nations establish new initiative to counter "economic coercion", dubbed the "Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion".

- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: China expresses strong dissatisfaction over G7 Joint Statement (G7 Final Communique); Lodges solemn representations with Summit host, Japan - financial press.

- MU (CN) China's Cyberspace Regulator (CAC): Bans Micron chips from key information infrastructure in China; Says Micron's products have "serious network security problems" - financial press.

- (US) US Pres Biden: I think US and China ties should see a thaw very shortly.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 30,753.

- (JP) Japan Mar Core Machine Orders M/M: -3.9% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -3.5% v 1.4%e.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- 05/20 G7 Final Communique: Will support Ukraine for as long as it takes; A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest; Investment in gas sector is appropriate in response to the current crisis; Trustworthy AI policy may vary across G7 members.

- 05/20 (G7) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy arrives in Hiroshima, Japan, for G7 Summit - tweets he has "important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine".

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.1% at 2,535.

- (KR) South Korea May 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: -16.1% v -11.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: -15.3% v -11.8% prior.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Pres Tsai: US arms aid for Taiwan addresses weapon delivery delays related to the pandemic - press conference marking the 7th anniversary of her governance [weekend update].

North America

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Rates may not need to rise as high given credit stress; Inflation is far above Fed objective'

Reiterates policy rate may not have to rise as far as otherwise thought due to tightened credit conditions resulting from the March banking turmoil.

- (US) White House and House Republicans completed another round of debt ceiling talks on Sun - US press (latest debt-situation as at Monday afternoon, Asia time).

- (US) House financial services chair Mchenry (R-NC): I am pessimistic on the debt limit talks; no plans for debt negotiators to meet at this time.

- (US) House speaker Mccarthy(R-CA): It was productive call with pres biden, situation now better than before the call, but we are still apart; hopeful on debt talks; negotiators will meet again later today; I will meet tomorrow [May 22nd] afternoon with pres Biden - comments after call.

- (US) Pres Biden: much of what republicans have proposed is 'unacceptable'; looking at invoking 14th amendment** to avoid us default; no bipartisan deal to be made solely on republicans' terms.

- (US) House speaker Mccarthy (R-CA): Biden's position in negotiations has shifted; seems pres Biden wants to default more than he wants a deal; there are some areas of common ground in debt talks.

- [Reminder May 17th: (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Debt ceiling agreement by Sunday is 'doable'].

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: June deadline is a 'hard deadline' for debt limit; Early June deadline for debt limit still holds – NBC.

Europe

- (EU) ECB Chief Lagarde: Will do what is necessary to achieve price stability [weekend update].

- 05/20 (G7) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy arrives in Hiroshima, Japan, for G7 Summit - tweets he has "important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine" [weekend update].

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.1%; Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Nikkei 225 +0.8%; Kospi +0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, DAX flat; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0806 – 1.0830 ; JPY 137.50 – 138.01 ; AUD 0.6644 – 0.6668 ; NZD 0.6267 – 0.6292.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,977/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $71.14/brl; Copper +1.0% at $3.6950/lb.