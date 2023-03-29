Despite the prevailing doom and gloom around the retail sector, the Next share price had stood out this year with the shares hitting 12-month highs earlier this month after reporting at the start of this year, that full-price sales grew by 4.8% in the 9 weeks to the end of December.
The retailer also increased its full-year profit before tax guidance by £20m to £860m, so you would think that by beating these forecasts and reporting full-year profit before tax of £870m today, and an increase of total trading sales of 8.4% to £5.15bn the shares would be higher.
You would of course be wrong, with the shares falling sharply despite Next keeping its full-year sales guidance of -1.5% unchanged, from January along with its full profits before tax estimates of a decline of -7.6% to £795m.
On the plus side, Next was more optimistic about cost price inflation which was originally expected to peak at 8% in the summer but is now expected to be lower at 7%, while in H2 inflation costs have been revised lower from 6% to 3%.
Apparently, this little morsel wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, despite the likelihood it might provide better margins over the reporting period. I guess there’s just no pleasing some people.
Next announced a final dividend of 140p, taking the total dividend paid this year to 206p, on top of buybacks of £224m. Next said it intends to maintain its dividend in 2024 while expecting to buy back a further £220m in shares.
Next has also been busy on the acquisition front in recent months, with the acquisition of Cath Kidston in the last week or so, building on the acquisition of Joules and Made.com.
Management expressed caution about the outlook, understandably given the changes to the corporate tax regime expected to come in next month, however, it is also worth noting they were equally cautious this time last year and still managed to raise their profits guidance as the year progressed.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0850 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is easing below 1.0850 in the early European morning. Traders turn cautious, despite easing banking fears, as the focus shifts toward the euro area inflation data. The pair's pullback could be also attributed to a broad US Dollar rebound.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2300, fading the Asian bounce in early Europe. Broad-based US Dollar rebound, despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields, is weighing on the pair. US housing data awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,930 as mixed sentiment underpins US Dollar rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low around $1,960 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce amid early Wednesday in Europe. The precious metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound amid fresh challenges to the risk appetite emanating from China.
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Market mood improves as banking fears ease
This week, financial markets will focus on key inflation figures from across the globe, speeches by Fed officials, and the US Senate hearings on SVB. Although some normality seems to be returning to markets, this could easily be disrupted by negative news.