Markets are calm ahead of today’s BoE decision, while Next is higher after a good set of Q1 numbers that contained an upgraded forecast for the year ahead.

A fresh one-year high for the FTSE 100 maintains the brighter outlook for UK assets as markets await the outcome of the latest BoE meeting. An upgrade to forecasts for economic growth should help maintain this optimistic assessment, but as night follows day, it will also bring a discussion about when the UK central bank will taper its efforts, in a similar vein to the never-ending debate in Washington regarding the Fed’s efforts. All investor energy appears to be concentrated on divining the next move in central bank policy, something that is of course important, but risks obscuring the broader picture that has seen a remarkable global recovery, providing a much more congenial environment for risk assets in the long-term.

Having once again pulled off its favourite trick, Next is at the top of the FTSE 100, rallying 3% after a Q1 performance that exceeded expectations. Buying Next down at £40 would have been (with the benefit of hindsight) a very shrewd decision, offering the chance to jump into a retailer with proven online and high street offerings that will see it prosper in both lockdowns and a reopened economy. Today’s figures and the upgrade to the year’s forecast point the way to further gains despite the hefty PE ratio of 38.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,225, down 5 points from Wednesday’s close.