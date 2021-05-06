Markets are calm ahead of today’s BoE decision, while Next is higher after a good set of Q1 numbers that contained an upgraded forecast for the year ahead.
A fresh one-year high for the FTSE 100 maintains the brighter outlook for UK assets as markets await the outcome of the latest BoE meeting. An upgrade to forecasts for economic growth should help maintain this optimistic assessment, but as night follows day, it will also bring a discussion about when the UK central bank will taper its efforts, in a similar vein to the never-ending debate in Washington regarding the Fed’s efforts. All investor energy appears to be concentrated on divining the next move in central bank policy, something that is of course important, but risks obscuring the broader picture that has seen a remarkable global recovery, providing a much more congenial environment for risk assets in the long-term.
Having once again pulled off its favourite trick, Next is at the top of the FTSE 100, rallying 3% after a Q1 performance that exceeded expectations. Buying Next down at £40 would have been (with the benefit of hindsight) a very shrewd decision, offering the chance to jump into a retailer with proven online and high street offerings that will see it prosper in both lockdowns and a reopened economy. Today’s figures and the upgrade to the year’s forecast point the way to further gains despite the hefty PE ratio of 38.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,225, down 5 points from Wednesday’s close.
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.