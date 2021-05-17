This week will bring the much-anticipated flash GDP figures for Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. Whereas high-frequency data was mixed in Romania, confidence indicators were rather strong and we thus anticipate a 0.7% q/q increase in 1Q21, which would translate into a year-on-year contraction of 1.8%. The first quarter of 2021 was still subject to numerous restrictions and lockdowns in Hungary and Slovakia, which is why expect economic activity to have contracted on a quarterly basis, by 0.4% q/q in the former and by 5.4% q/q in the latter. On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth may have reached -3.9% y/y in Hungary and -3.1% y/y in Slovakia. Industrial exports probably contributed positively to economic growth, whereas domestic demand likely remained subdued. April unemployment rates should bring a decrease to 8.9% in Croatia and a marginal improvement to just below 8% in Slovakia. Croatia will also find out the result of its Fitch rating review next Friday, which should not bring about any changes in its rating or outlook. Producer prices are likely to have continued on their upward trajectory in April, aided by last year’s low base on oil prices. They may thus accelerate to 4-5% in Czechia and Poland. Moreover, last year’s base effect may also have pushed Polish wage growth to the double-digit territory in April.

CEE recovery index

In the first week of May, the CEE Recovery Index moved down for the second week in a row, but it remains comfortably within the range observed since the beginning of the year. Mobility trends showed some diverging developments, as mobility to grocery stores and workplace decreased, while mobility to retail stores remained unchanged. Air pollution dropped as well at the beginning of the month. Despite recent hiccups, the economic recovery is gaining momentum in CEE, as suggested by the Recovery Index and hard numbers. The available data suggests that the hit from the 1Q21 lockdowns to CEE economies was much softer compared to previous quarters and 2Q21 will likely bring astonishing growth dynamics that will be amplified by the base effect.

FX market developments

The inflation development and growing market expectations for an earlier monetary tightening than previously anticipated were the main drivers of the FX market last week. Surprisingly high consumer prices for April in Czechia and Hungary boosted market expectations for rate hikes and supported CEE currencies. We think that the Czech National Bank could begin policy normalization as early as in June, which would support the koruna. Besides regional inflation prints, the zloty could have been supported as well by the ruling of the Supreme Court on CHF loans. The court delayed the decision and decided to turn to the central bank and the financial supervisory authority to assess the issue.

Bond market developments

In response to higher inflation readings for April and rising yields on global markets, CEE government bond yields jumped quite significantly last week. As inflation moved above 5% in Hungary, yields on 10Y HGBs increased about 30bp w/w and topped the 3% level. Yields on 10Y ROMGBs and POLGBs went up 25bp and 20bp w/w, respectively. Spreads between 10Y POLGBs and CZGBs widened further, as Czech yields remained stable. A very interesting move happened on the mid part of the POLGB curve, where 5Y yields jumped +35bp w/w. This week will be full of auctions. On top of T-bill auctions (in Czechia, Croatia and Hungary), governments and debt agencies will focus mainly on selling bonds with maturity no higher than 10Y - ROMGBs 2026/2030, POLGBs 2023/2026/2030/2031, and SLOVGBs 2025/2030, while Slovakia will also try to sell SLOVGBs 2033/2047.

