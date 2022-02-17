US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.775.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 91.51.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 151.12.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 100 ticks Lower and trading at 4445.50.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1888.00. Gold is 164 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading Mixed as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/16/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/16/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday AM. The Dow closed 55 points Lower, the S&P 4 points Higher and the Nasdaq 16 points Lower. All in all, a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we predicted a Neutral or Mixed markets not based upon the number of economic news reported but rather our principles of Market Correlation The reports came in pretty much exceeding expectation but that didn't help the markets as both the Dow and Nasdaq turned negative minutes before the close of the session. Today we have Building Permits, Housing Starts and Unemployment Claims to drive the markets. Will this drive the markets higher? Only time will tell.