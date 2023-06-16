Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.790.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 70.28.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 127.31.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 4470.75.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1976.60. Gold is 59 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 7:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Monetary Policy Report. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is still Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/15/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/15/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Higher Thursday morning, and this usually represents a Down Day hence the Downside bias. The markets clearly had other ideas as the Dow closed Higher by 429 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets zoomed Higher. They zoomed Higher because we had about 11 different economic news reports, and this can change the result. As we say each and every day this too can change and yesterday it did. Today we are very light in terms of economic news and Monday is the Juneteenth holiday and the markets are closed. We will be back on Tuesday the 20th. Have a safe and pleasant holiday.