US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 101.620.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 81.97.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 129.22.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 42 ticks Lower and trading at 4065.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1944.90. Gold is 18 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. All of Europe however is trading Higher at the present time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 7:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 7:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 7:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/26/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/26/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as half the instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes suggested an Upside Day but the others didn't hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow jumped 206 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets veered to the Upside despite 9 different economic reports or as we deem them a News Tsunami. The truth is that most of those reports came in positive. GDP, Advanced GDP all came in on the Upside, that is major, and it clearly moved the markets yesterday. Durable Goods, Core Durable Goods, Unemployment Claims all came in on the right side of the markets. Today we have Personal Income, Personal Spending and Pending Home Sales. All are major and proven market movers. Will this upward trend continue? Only time will tell.