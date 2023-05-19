Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 103.170.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 72.82.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 127.24.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4216.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1966.10. Gold is 63 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/18/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/18/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated that way. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose by 115 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we had a number of economic reports that could have driven the markets in any direction. We maintained an Upside bias as the Bonds, Gold and Crude were all trading Lower Thursday morning, and this generally reflects an Upside Day. Today we have no real economic news to speak of just 3 FOMC members speaking; one of who is Chairman Powell. We hope they won't condemn the Upswing of the last couple of days but as in all things, only time will tell.