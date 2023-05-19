US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 103.170.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 72.82.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 127.24.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4216.00.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1966.10. Gold is 63 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/18/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/18/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated that way. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose by 115 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we had a number of economic reports that could have driven the markets in any direction. We maintained an Upside bias as the Bonds, Gold and Crude were all trading Lower Thursday morning, and this generally reflects an Upside Day. Today we have no real economic news to speak of just 3 FOMC members speaking; one of who is Chairman Powell. We hope they won't condemn the Upswing of the last couple of days but as in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0800 as US Dollar corrects ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0810, sustaining its bounce in the European session. The US Dollar is correcting across the board amid a better market mood. ECB President Lagarde's remarks aid the EUR/USD recovery. All eyes remain on Fed 'Powell's speech.
GBP/USD accelerates recovery and trades above 1.2450
GBP/USD is rising back above 1.2450, as the greenback changed course. The Cable is in frank recovery as the US Dollar is correcting lower in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold: XAU/USD scales higher on weaker US Dollar, trades around $1,965
Gold price gains some positive traction on Friday and snaps a three-day losing streak to the $1,950 area, or the lowest level since early April touched the previous day.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
Markets on the downside ahead of Powell's monetary policy
Financial market sentiment is in line to conclude weekly trading today more upbeat by optimism and hope that an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling will be put to the table for a vote next week.