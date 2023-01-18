US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 101.740.
Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 81.99.
Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 28 ticks and trading at 130.19.
Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Higher and trading at 4015.50.
Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1916.80. Gold is 69 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading to the Upside. Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
-
Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
-
CB Leading Index is out at 9:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 2 PM EST. Major.
-
TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/17/23
S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/17/23
Bias
Yesterday gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Crude were trading Higher Tuesday morning and this usually reflects a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Lower by 392 points; the S&P dropped 8 but the Nasdaq gained 16. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So now it seems as though everyone is suddenly concerned about the proverbial Debt Ceiling. We first reported on this about 10 years ago when John Boehner was Speaker of the House. Now today we have another GOP Speaker in Kevin McCartney. So, why the urgency concerning the Debt Ceiling? Because Speaker McCartney made so many side deals to become Speaker that he probably lost track of all the deals he made. I would have thought that in the last 10 years or so we would have learned something about this Debt Ceiling fable. The GOP seems intent on driving this economy off the side of a cliff as they almost did a decade ago. Now we have a new cast of characters who wish to do the same.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
