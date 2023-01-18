US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 101.740.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 81.99.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 28 ticks and trading at 130.19.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Higher and trading at 4015.50.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1916.80. Gold is 69 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading to the Upside. Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

CB Leading Index is out at 9:30 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 2 PM EST. Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/17/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/17/23

Bias

Yesterday gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Crude were trading Higher Tuesday morning and this usually reflects a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Lower by 392 points; the S&P dropped 8 but the Nasdaq gained 16. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So now it seems as though everyone is suddenly concerned about the proverbial Debt Ceiling. We first reported on this about 10 years ago when John Boehner was Speaker of the House. Now today we have another GOP Speaker in Kevin McCartney. So, why the urgency concerning the Debt Ceiling? Because Speaker McCartney made so many side deals to become Speaker that he probably lost track of all the deals he made. I would have thought that in the last 10 years or so we would have learned something about this Debt Ceiling fable. The GOP seems intent on driving this economy off the side of a cliff as they almost did a decade ago. Now we have a new cast of characters who wish to do the same.