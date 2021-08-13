Markets
Summer trading conditions kicked in after Wednesday’s US CPI release. Core bonds and main FX cross rates aren’t going anywhere. Higher US PPI and good labor market data (weekly claims) didn’t change that. US Treasuries marginally underperformed German Bunds yesterday after the $27bn 30-yr Bond sale stopped above the 1:00 PM bid side. Demand metrics were average. The auction wrapped up the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation after solid 3-yr Note and stellar 10-yr Note sales. US yields added up to 1.5 bps in a daily perspective with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yields increased by up to 0.5 bps. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrowed by up to 3 bps with Italy outperforming. EUR/USD stabilized just above the key 1.1704/1.1695 support zone. The pair closed at 1.1730. Sterling lost out against the euro after four days straight failing to take out EUR/GBP 0.8470 support triggered some return action higher. The pair currently changes hands around the 0.85 big figure. The overall low volatility market environment remains fertile ground for stocks. European and US indices added up to 0.5% on a daily basis with a new all-time high for the S&P 500.
Asian stock markets trade mixed this morning with China, Taiwan, and South Korea underperforming. Semiconductor stocks (eg Samsung) lead the way lower as the Delta variant makes way through Asia. China decided to close a part of the world’s third-busiest container port (Ningbo-Zhoushan) after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Such disruptions will further lengthen supply chains as they did back in May with the temporary closure of the Yantian port. Main FI/FX markets aren’t impacted (yet) by this morning’s more fragile risk environment. Today’s eco calendar is empty apart from August University of Michigan consumer confidence. This implies that more Summer trading scenes could become. Next week’s highlights include US retail sales (Tuesday), minutes of the July FOCM meeting (Wednesday), first indications on Chinese growth at the start of Q3 (Monday), and EMU Q2 GDP numbers (Tuesday). The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (Wednesday; see below) and Norges Bank (Thursday; preparing September hike?) hold policy meetings.
News headlines
An official report from the Irish Maritime Development Office shows the impact of the Brexit deal on freight flows between Great Britain and Ireland. The volume of roll-on roll-off cargo fell by 29% compared to the same period in 2019 as Irish exporters want to circumvent possible customs delay’s at the UK’s border with the EU. Irish shipments to the EU in the first six months of the year nearly doubled.
New Zealand’s manufacturing PMI increased from 60.9 to 62.6 in July, the second-best reading on record and the third 60+ outcome in the past five months. While the key sub-index values of production (66.0) and new orders (65.0) both showed further expansion from June, employment (58.3) recorded its highest ever result over the history of the survey. The increasingly tight labor market was mentioned though by many manufacturers who provided negative comments. Supply chain issues and raw material costs were also outlined as problematic. The red-hot PMI comes ahead of next week’s central bank meeting where the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to become one of the first developed countries to hike policy rates (0.5% from 0.25% expected). NZD/USD didn’t react to the PMI, trading stable near 0.70.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3800 amid a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.