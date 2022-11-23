Join ACY Securities Senior Account Manager, Nathan Bray, as he has a look at some of the key levels on the NZDUSD as the Reserve Bank of new Zealand raise interest rates 0.75%, its biggest hike on record.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0300 ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs, Fed minutes
EUR/USD clings onto recent gains above 1.0300 in early European trading, as traders await the Euro area preliminary PMIs for fresh impetus. The US Dollar licks its wounds, despite a cautious market mood. US data and Fed minutes eyed as well.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.1900 as caution prevails ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1900, struggling in the early European morning. The US Dollar repositions ahead of the top-tier US economic data and the Fed November meeting minutes. China's covid woes and renewed Brexit updates keep investors on the edge.
Gold tests three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar decline stalls
Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes. The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67. The risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the Fed minutes.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange’s assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.