New Zealand Gross Domestic Product Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago

Q4 GDP expected to slip to 1.8% y/y, 0.5% q/q.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its base rate 75 basis points to 0.25% on March 15 .

Government to spend the equivalent of 4% of GDP on economic stimulus fighting virus slowdown.

Statistics New Zealand will release the fourth quarter GDP data at 21:45 GMT, 17:45 EST on Wednesday March 18

Forecast

Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter.

New Zealand economy

New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019 to its lowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2012 and almost one-third lower than 2.5% in the first half. The country has not had a negative quarter of GDP since exiting the financial crisis recession after the first three month of 2010.

New Zealand GDP

FXStreet

Normal expectations for the first quarter have been upended by the global impact of the Coronavirus.

The government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is so concerned over the potential damage that the expected economic slowdown will have on the resource and tourism dominated economy that it has launched a series of stimulus measures equal to about 4% of the nation’s GDP.

Business confidence and retail sales

The outlook in the business sector had improved in February with the Business NZ purchasing managers’ index rising to 53.2, from two months in contraction and its best score in a year.

Retail sales were stronger, electronic card receipts gained 0.6% after falling 0.2% in January and rose 8.6% on the year more than double the 4.2% January increase.

But the arrival of the virus in the islands and the global spread and its attendant economic dislocation have moved the government and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to action.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The central bank cuts its base rate to 0.25% on March 15th making the third cut within the past year for a total of 150 basis points. The first two reductions in May 2019, 0.25% and August, 0.5% were intended to insulate against a drop in global growth and resource demand from the US-China trade war then at its height.

RBNZ base rate

FXStreet

New Zealand dollar

The kiwi has been falling against the US dollar since the beginning of the year but the recent crisis, combined with the RBNZ rate cut has dropped it to its lowest level since May 2009 and the height of the financial crisis.

The modest recovery in equities on Tuesday, in the US on news of a massive government stimulus, did little to revive the fortunes of risk currencies. Improvement here will likely have to wait for an end, or at least a mitigation of the current fears.

Conclusion

The performance of the New Zealand economy in the fourth quarter has become, if not quite moot, of much less import than even a few weeks ago.

it proves to be stronger than forecast that will be measured against the fast moving developments from the Coronavirus. If it is worse, then the expected decline in the first and second quarter begins from a lower level. Either way there is scarce room for good news.