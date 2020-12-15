New Zealand GDP Preview: A phenomenal economic rebound in Q3 could offer second wind to Kiwi

New Zealand's economy expected to rebound 13.5% QoQ in Q3.

Expectations for the RBNZ negative rates next year fall remarkably.

Kiwi to get a fresh boost although depends on the FOMC, risk mood.

New Zealand (NZ) economy aims for a phenomenal turnaround in the third quarter of 2021, rebounding from the first recession witnessed in a decade last quarter.

The NZ authorities are lauded for their solid response to handling the coronavirus crisis when compared to other major economies, in lieu of a speedy exit ensured from the virus-induced lockdowns.

The South Pacific nation’s GDP is seen expanding 13.5% QoQ in the three months to September vs. a 12.2% slump recorded in the second quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, the economy is expected to contract 1.3% in Q3 vs. -12.4% prior.

Upbeat economic indicators and solid Chinese recovery

Increasing optimism around the economic outlook could be attributed to the improvement in the NZ fundamentals, as the business activity picked up pace after the faster re-opening of the economy.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose 10.9 points in December to a level of 106, rebounding sharply from a 12-year low. The NZ Retail Sales surged 28% in Q0Q Q3 vs. 20.0% expected and -14.8% booked in the previous quarter.

Further, the rapid rise in house prices across the country also contributes to the domestic rebound, leaving the New Zealanders more confident as they hold a lot of their wealth in housing assets.

The NZ economy is also likely to benefit from a stronger recovery expected in Australia and a robust economic rebound seen in China. It’s worth noting that the dragon nation is NZ’s top export destination.

Kiwi set to resume its rally?

NZD/USD has paused its rally from a two-and-a-half-year peak of 0.7120 reached last week, as investors await the two key critical economic events in the final full week of 2020 - the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and the NZ Q3 GDP data. Both the events are due for release on Wednesday.

The FOMC is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings but publish upbeat economic projections. The Fed verdict will have a significant impact on the overall market sentiment.

Therefore, the kiwi’s reaction to the GDP release will depend on the market response to the Fed decision and the prevalent risk mood.

A big beat on NZ GDP figures is needed for an added-kicker to the New Zealand dollar, in a bid to defy the overbought conditions on the charts and resume its rally beyond 0.7100. A less optimistic Fed combined with discouraging NZ growth numbers could spook the investors, which could knock-off the bird towards the 0.7000 level.