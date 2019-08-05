The RBNZ is expected to cut rates this week.

Employment data, as expected, can't change the economic outlook.

NZD/USD correcting higher but at risk of extending its collapse.

The week for New Zealand will be a busy one, starting Tuesday with employment and inflation expectations data, ahead of an RBNZ meeting on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to deliver a 25bps rate cuts this August, after keeping rates unchanged last month.

Employment in the country is expected to have grown by 0.4% in the three months to June following a 0.2% decline in Q1 2019. The participation rate is projected at 70.4%, while the unemployment rate is seen up to 4.3% vs. the previous 4.2%. Wages are expected to have increased by 0.7% QoQ and by 2.1% YoY.

On a positive note, New Zealand’s economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of the year, beating the market’s expectations. That didn’t prevent the RBNZ to cut the official rate in May, anticipating to other major central banks. The same is expected to happen in the upcoming days: an uptick in wages won’t be enough to change policymakers’ stance.

In the middle, the escalation of the trade war between the US and China keeps Asian currencies under pressure amid fears the economic slowdown in the region will steepen. Despite the broad dollar’s weakness dominating the FX board, the AUD and the NZD remain under pressure.

NDZ/USD Technical outlook

The NZD/USD pair is up after flirting with May’s monthly lows at the beginning of the day, recovering just modestly after falling pretty much straight 300 pips. The pair has an immediate resistance at around 0.6560 where it has the 23.8% retracement of its latest daily slide. The 38.2% retracement of the same decline comes at 0.6600, a probable bullish target should data beat expectations. Nevertheless, sellers will likely reappear around this last. A decline below 0.6510 on a dismal employment report could see the pair extending its decline initially to 0.6480, May’s monthly low.