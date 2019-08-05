- The RBNZ is expected to cut rates this week.
- Employment data, as expected, can't change the economic outlook.
- NZD/USD correcting higher but at risk of extending its collapse.
The week for New Zealand will be a busy one, starting Tuesday with employment and inflation expectations data, ahead of an RBNZ meeting on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to deliver a 25bps rate cuts this August, after keeping rates unchanged last month.
Employment in the country is expected to have grown by 0.4% in the three months to June following a 0.2% decline in Q1 2019. The participation rate is projected at 70.4%, while the unemployment rate is seen up to 4.3% vs. the previous 4.2%. Wages are expected to have increased by 0.7% QoQ and by 2.1% YoY.
On a positive note, New Zealand’s economy grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of the year, beating the market’s expectations. That didn’t prevent the RBNZ to cut the official rate in May, anticipating to other major central banks. The same is expected to happen in the upcoming days: an uptick in wages won’t be enough to change policymakers’ stance.
In the middle, the escalation of the trade war between the US and China keeps Asian currencies under pressure amid fears the economic slowdown in the region will steepen. Despite the broad dollar’s weakness dominating the FX board, the AUD and the NZD remain under pressure.
NDZ/USD Technical outlook
The NZD/USD pair is up after flirting with May’s monthly lows at the beginning of the day, recovering just modestly after falling pretty much straight 300 pips. The pair has an immediate resistance at around 0.6560 where it has the 23.8% retracement of its latest daily slide. The 38.2% retracement of the same decline comes at 0.6600, a probable bullish target should data beat expectations. Nevertheless, sellers will likely reappear around this last. A decline below 0.6510 on a dismal employment report could see the pair extending its decline initially to 0.6480, May’s monthly low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war
China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.
GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes
Despite dollar’s sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.
Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560
Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.