With 500bps of cumulative policy tightening in 18 months, the RBNZ has hiked longer and harder than any other G10 central bank. We also think the RBNZ has now reached its terminal rate and that the world should be watching what happens next: NZ serves as a real-time experiment for how quickly rate hikes deliver a disinflation trend (or not). As such, the RBNZ's first-rate cut's timing could also be informative for others.

So with NZ CPI inflation surprising to the downside, it provides markets with a great read, given NZ's surge in inflation was more or less underpinned by the same things driving inflation elsewhere. At face value, there is no reason to think the disinflation trend will be wildly different than elsewhere. And it is dropping because of RBNZ's longer and more aggressive tightening cycle; NZ is in an excellent position to show any nascent trend first, so indeed, by extension, this is good news for US markets where the FED has raised hard and fast also.