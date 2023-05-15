-
New Zealand dollar rebounds after sharp losses on Friday.
-
New Zealand Services Index contracts.
-
US consumer confidence slips, inflation expectations rise.
The New Zealand dollar has started the week with strong gains. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6218, up 0.46% on the day. This follows a huge decline of 1.7% on Friday, its worst one-day showing since February.
New Zealand services PMI contracts
New Zealand’s services sector has enjoyed prolonged growth, with the Services index posting 13 straight readings above 50.0, which indicates expansion. The streak ended today, as the Services index dropped from a downwardly revised 54.8 to 49.8 points. With manufacturing struggling, the services sector has been a key driver of economic growth.
The weak Services PMI follows a soft Inflation Expectations release on Friday, which eased in Q1 to 2.79%, down from 3.30% in Q4 of 2022. This marked a second straight deceleration and the first time inflation expectations have fallen below 3% in six months. These are further indications that the New Zealand economy is showing signs of slowing, which could result in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand easing on the pace of rate hikes. The central bank delivered an oversize 50-basis points hike at its April meeting but could trim that to a 25-bp increase at the May 24th meeting.
The US wrapped the week with weak data. UoM Consumer Sentiment slipped to 57.7 in May, down from 63.5 and below the market consensus of 6.30 points. Consumers also see prices rising at 3.2% over the next 5-10 years, which marked a 12-year high. The data points to a sour consumer, who is losing confidence in the economy and is worried about inflation. There are no signs of recession, but a weakening in consumer confidence is an alarm bell about the health of the US economy.
On the economic calendar, the US releases the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which the market bracing for a -2.5 reading in May after rising 10.8 points in April.
NZD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6252 and 0.6332.
-
0.6120 and 0.6049 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has retreated from session highs but manages to cling to small recovery gains above 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Industrial Production contracted 4.1% in March, making it difficult for the Euro to hold its ground.
GBP/USD holds higher ground toward 1.2500 amid improved mood
GBP/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.2500 in the early European morning. The pair is taking advantage of the improved risk sentiment and a broad US Dollar correction. The BoE’s less hawkish outlook might cap the gains for the major.
Gold bounces off $2,010 support amid cautious optimism
Gold price licks its wounds after a three-day downtrend, not to forget posting the biggest weekly loss since late September 2022. In doing so, Gold benefits from the USD’s consolidation amid hopes of no US default, as well as mixed comments from the Fed.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.