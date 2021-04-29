The New Zealand dollar has steadied on Thursday after posting strong gains a day earlier. Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7260, up 0.07% on the day. The pair has climbed 0.85% so far this week.
New Zealand dollar heads higher
The New Zealand dollar continues to gain ground against the struggling US dollar. The kiwi has flexed its muscles in April, with sizzling gains of 3.97% this month, erasing the losses sustained in March. The FOMC meeting, which was passed without incident, saw the US dollar retreat broadly against the major currencies.
The FOMC meeting did not contain any surprises, as the Fed remained in dovish mode. However, a close look at the language of the rate statement and Fed Chair Powell’s follow-up remarks revealed a few subtle changes from previous meetings. The Fed acknowledged progress in the battle to control Covid-19 and the strengthening of the US labour market, stating:
Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened”.
When Powell was asked specifically about tapering, he replied that it was too early to have a conversation about that. This sent US yields lower, dragging down the US dollar.
With the FOMC meeting out of the way, the markets can now focus on key economic releases. The US releases first-estimate GDP for Q1 on Thursday (12:30 GMT), and the consensus is for a strong gain of 6.8%, after a 4.3% gain for Q4, which was revised upwards from 4.0%. A print of 6.8% or higher could shake up the US bond market and send yields higher, which would likely give the US dollar a much-needed boost.
In New Zealand, business confidence improved to -2, up from the preliminary reading of -8.4 points. With the global demand growth for New Zealand commodities and stable domestic activity, I would expect business confidence to continue to improve in the coming months.
NZD/USD technical
-
NZD/USD is testing resistance at 0.7243. This is followed by resistance at 0.7291.
-
There is support at 0.7135 and 0.7075.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.