The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a second straight day. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6778, down 0.23% on the day.
Soft manufacturing data weighs on NZD
This week’s New Zealand manufacturing data pointed to weaker growth in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing Sales fell -2.2% in Q3, after two quarters of growth. The markets had forecast a strong gain of 4.2%. This was followed by the Manufacturing PMI for November, which slowed to 50.6, which indicates stagnation. The PMI fell from 54.2 in October. Manufacturing continues to be hampered by supply shortages, which could make for soft manufacturing numbers in the fourth quarter.
US CPI projected to hit 7.0%
All eyes will be on today’s US inflation report for November. The consensus is that CPI will accelerate to 7.0% y/y, which would be up from the October rate of 6.2%. If CPI hits the 7-mark or higher, it would reinforce expectations that the Fed will double its taper at the January meeting to USD 30 billion/mth. This means that the Fed’s bond purchase programme would end in March instead of June, and would allow the Fed to begin raising rates early in the second quarter. This would be bullish for the US dollar.
The Fed is not the only one worried about soaring inflation. President Biden is feeling the heat from hot inflation in his popularity numbers, as unhappy consumers look for someone to blame for rising prices. Biden recently took aim at the oil companies for gouging customers at the gas pump, but there’s little the President can do to keep gas prices down, as he found out when his order to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve failed to make a dent in high oil prices.
NZD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6829 and 0.6912.
-
NZD/USD has support at 0.6703, protecting the 67 level. Below, there is support at 0.6660.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?